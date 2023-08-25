After waiving his right to a speedy trial, an Iowa City man charged with four counts of attempted murder for a May 3 shots fired incident, has rescinded the waiver and is demanding to be tried within 90 days.

According to court documents for Charles Edward Smith Jr., 28, final pretrial conferences are scheduled for Oct. 6 in the Muscatine County Courthouse, with a jury trial scheduled to begin on Oct. 16.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, each a Class B felony that can bring up to 25 years in prison, he is also charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony that can bring up to 10 years in prison; trafficking in stolen weapons, a Class C felony; and three counts of child endangerment - non-injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Smith was arrested after Muscatine police served a warrant in connection with a shots fired call at Cedar Park Apartments. The shots reportedly struck a residence and a vehicle. Police are still attempting to locate a second suspect in the incident.

Court records say that at 9:41 p.m. May 3, police were called to 1816 Logan Street to reports of gunfire. A subject reported her residence had been shot at after a disturbance with several subjects.

According to video evidence police recovered, Smith, Dejeion Terrell Moore, 20, of Rock Island, Illinois, and another subject exited an apartment building together and fired several shots before returning to their residence.

Several of the shots went into a residence. At the time of the shooting, four subjects, including an 11-year-old, were exiting the apartment. A subject in a nearby vehicle reported also having three children in the vehicle. She told police she was there to pick up the other subjects and remove them from the situation.

A search warrant was executed on the apartment Smith and Moore had come from and two handguns were located. One of the handguns had been reported stolen from Davenport.

Police are still seeking Moore. He is considered armed and dangerous. The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see him and should not try to approach him. Moore faces the same charges.

