A man was reportedly found around 4:30 p.m. Thursday evening on the road near Highway 38 and Park Avenue West in Muscatine.
Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman said crews were dispatched to a person who was outside a vehicle in the road. Hartman said crews transported the man, who was in critical condition, to Trinity Muscatine.
Muscatine Police Lt. Jeff Jirak said it appeared he had exited the vehicle, and was reported to have lost movement in his legs.
