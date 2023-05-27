Gift this article
DAVID HOTLE
A Muscatine man was injured and faces multiple citations as the result of a single-vehicle motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon in the 2300 block of University Drive.
According to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department, Joseph Dale Fults, 18, of Muscatine, has been charged with violation of an instruction permit limitation, careless driving, failure to maintain control, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident.
The release said that at about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an accident. On arrival, officers located a crashed motorcycle and an injured driver. The driver, later identified as Fults, was ambulatory on officers’ arrival, but had visible injuries.
During the investigation, officers determined Fults was traveling at a high rate of speed which caused him to lose control of the motorcycle and crash. He sustained injuries that required medical treatment and was transported via Muscatine Fire Department Ambulance.
No additional property or vehicles were damaged.
