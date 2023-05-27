Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Muscatine man was injured and faces multiple citations as the result of a single-vehicle motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon in the 2300 block of University Drive.

According to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department, Joseph Dale Fults, 18, of Muscatine, has been charged with violation of an instruction permit limitation, careless driving, failure to maintain control, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident.

The release said that at about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an accident. On arrival, officers located a crashed motorcycle and an injured driver. The driver, later identified as Fults, was ambulatory on officers’ arrival, but had visible injuries.

During the investigation, officers determined Fults was traveling at a high rate of speed which caused him to lose control of the motorcycle and crash. He sustained injuries that required medical treatment and was transported via Muscatine Fire Department Ambulance.

No additional property or vehicles were damaged.

Photos: Views from the Back of the Motorcycle 072819-BIX7-JS-016 072819-BIX7-JS-001 072819-BIX7-JS-002 072819-BIX7-JS-003 072819-BIX7-JS-004 072819-BIX7-JS-005 072819-BIX7-JS-006 072819-BIX7-JS-007 072819-BIX7-JS-008 072819-BIX7-JS-009 072819-BIX7-JS-010 072819-BIX7-JS-011 072819-BIX7-JS-012 072819-BIX7-JS-013 072819-BIX7-JS-014 072819-BIX7-JS-015 072819-BIX7-JS-017 072819-BIX7-JS-018 072819-BIX7-JS-019 072819-BIX7-JS-020 072819-BIX7-JS-021 072819-BIX7-JS-022 072819-BIX7-JS-023 072819-BIX7-JS-024 072819-BIX7-JS-025 072819-BIX7-JS-026 072819-BIX7-JS-027