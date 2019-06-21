MUSCATINE — The city of Muscatine got a helping hand from nearly 100 Kent Corporation volunteers Friday to clean the Mississippi riverfront.
"Kent Corp is a main employer in Muscatine. Our employees live here, we raise our families here and we play here. When the Mississippi riverfront was underwater for such a long period of time, we knew it was going to be a mess and we wanted to pitch in and help clean up," said Kent Corp. spokeswoman Johnnie Jindrich.
Volunteers and including some families worked from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in two shifts Friday to clear mud and debris from Riverside Park, Pearl City Station, the Riverview Center and other areas. The river had been in flood stage, 16 feet, for more than 90 consecutive days starting mid-March and left the area in poor condition. Volunteers participated from Kent Corporation and each of the subsidiary companies: Grain Processing Corporation, Kent Nutrition Group, Kent Pet Group and Kent Precision Foods Group, all headquartered in Muscatine.
Superintendent of Parks Nick Gow said the volunteer effort was "amazing" and without the volunteers, there would be a delay reopening the area and buildings to the public.
"'Many hands make light work,'" he said, adding the city is able to get more work done faster with volunteers. He predicted the buildings would be completely clean by the end of the day or early next week.
Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments began cleaning the area earlier this week after flood waters receded. Mud, silt, driftwood and debris from the river washed up into Riverside Park, and coated floors and walls of Pearl City Station and the Riverview Center. Mud was about 3 inches thick on the floor of the station when the city opened the doors and water lines appeared on both building walls some 6 feet high.
Gow said Parks and Rec is responsible for cleaning the buildings on the riverfront, the playground, bathroom facility and landscaped areas. The Muscatine Fire Department stopped by Tuesday to use a fire hose on mud in the parking lot, Gow said, and allowed Parks and Rec to borrow equipment to continue clearing the area.
Volunteer Angie Draves, human resource manager at Kent, said she was born and raised in Muscatine, spent her summers along the river and visited Brown's Island every weekend.
"I've spent a lot of my life on the Mississippi," she said, "so, I think it's really important that as a corporation and as a community we come together and clean it up."
Working from the Laurel Building downtown, Draves said employees have had a fantastic view of the riverfront and were able to watch the ups and downs of the river, which has been "somewhat exciting and disappointing all at the same time."
She said employees have been talking about way to get the riverfront cleared in order to enjoy the space.
"I think the fact that we've been able to do this as an entire corporation just says a lot about who we are as a company, and the impact and the importance the riverfront has on all of us," she said.
Draves and a team of about 10 volunteers worked on the Pearl City Station Friday morning. She said the crew deep-cleaned the building "top to bottom." The power washed, scrubbed and sanitized the inside of the building, the restrooms and portions of the outside.
Kent Corp. has many summer students and interns this year, Jindrich said, and many of them spent their time on mulching and landscape work. Gow said because the turf and planted areas were underwater for an extended period, some of the plants died. The mud and silt that collected on top of the grass will need to be scraped
Jindrich said with Muscatine being a town on the riverfront, everyone is impacted in some way by flooding and the clean up is a way to bring everyone together. The company's philanthropy isn't isolated to the clean-up, said Carol Reynolds, corporate spokeswoman for Kent Corp.
Initiatives providing service to the community, she said, are "integral to the fiber of what Kent is as a business and as an employee population."
She said service is rewarding to the community but also to volunteers. Kent Corp. was proud to partner with the city because "Muscatine is our home," she said. "It's where we live, work and play."
Kent has been in Muscatine since 1936 and projects such as the clean-up are "further evidence of our commitment to the community," she said.
