March to the Polls encourages all eligible voters in Muscatine to express their rights

MUSCATINE – It was what democracy looked like as about 50 people attended a special march to encourage people to exercise their Constitutional right to vote in the general election.

Monday was the first day people could vote absentee for the Nov. 3 election, so the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the Muscatine League of Women Voters (LWV) sponsored “March to the Polls,” in which people marched from Muscatine City Hall to the Muscatine County Administration Building to vote in the auditor’s office. Both groups stressed the importance of getting out the vote.

“Here in Muscatine we have one of the largest Latino populations in the state,” LULAC Iowa State director and Muscatine LULAC President Nick Salazar said. “We are going to make our voices heard this coming election.”

He said LULAC’s main issue, which is more powerful than any other, is the constitutional right to vote. LULAC has been working on voter registration most of the year and has been working in the Latino community to get out the vote. LULAC has also been filing lawsuits against what Salazar called “bad actors who have been trying to impede our right to vote.”