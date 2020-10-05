March to the Polls encourages all eligible voters in Muscatine to express their rights

MUSCATINE – It was what democracy looked like as about 50 people attended a special march to encourage people to exercise their Constitutional right to vote in the general election.
Monday was the first day people could vote absentee for the Nov. 3 election, so the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the Muscatine League of Women Voters (LWV) sponsored “March to the Polls,” in which people marched from Muscatine City Hall to the Muscatine County Administration Building to vote in the auditor’s office. Both groups stressed the importance of getting out the vote.
“Here in Muscatine we have one of the largest Latino populations in the state,” LULAC Iowa State director and Muscatine LULAC President Nick Salazar said. “We are going to make our voices heard this coming election.”
He said LULAC’s main issue, which is more powerful than any other, is the constitutional right to vote. LULAC has been working on voter registration most of the year and has been working in the Latino community to get out the vote. LULAC has also been filing lawsuits against what Salazar called “bad actors who have been trying to impede our right to vote.”
Salazar said the rally was the first of its kind to kick off voting. He said LULAC held several other rallies in Muscatine, but this is the first to promote voting. During the caucuses, for the first time ever, LULAC set up the first Spanish-speaking caucuses.
As LULAC is non-partisan, Salazar said the object was to get the word out to vote, no matter who people wish to vote for. Both Democrat and Republican candidates joined the march.
The event also served as a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. LWV carried signs and banners with the slogan “Hard won, not done.”
League president Sue Johannsen, during her speech, spoke of the struggle women had to earn the right to vote.
“Iowa was in the first 10 states to ratify the 19th Amendment,” she said. “This was the culmination of decades or work by thousands of women and men.”
She spoke of the contributions of many Iowans to making women’s right to vote a reality. Many women in the crowd held hand signs celebrating the right. Johannsen said she is grateful to such things as the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that stopped voter suppression and warned that the American people had to continue to be vigilant and encourage friends and loved ones to register and vote.
“We should not be satisfied until every eligible voter is registered,” she said.
Brandy Harfst, candidate for Muscatine County auditor, attended the event with her two daughters, Mia and Marley. She said it was a great way to show them the importance of voting as Mia would get her first chance to make her voice heard during the next voting cycle.
“I will be able to make my voice heard and it really impacts my future and other people’s futures,” Mia said.
