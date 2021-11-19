Marco Technologies donates $1,000 to Muscatine elementary school

MUSCATINE — Madison Elementary School is receiving money to help fight childhood hunger.
Marco Technologies in St. Cloud, Minn. recently announced the results of its Give Back 2 School project. Through this project, the company is donating $15,000 to 15 different schools from across the country in an effort to fight childhood hunger.
Madison Elementary School was one of two Iowa schools selected and will receive $1,000 to be put towards either its food pantry program or individual food-related programs.
Marco received nominations and votes through the company’s social media followers and employees. There were 38 total nominations, and of the 15 ultimately selected, only two schools that were selected from Iowa: Madison Elementary School and Des Moines' Roosevelt High School.
Made aware last week of the donation, Madison Principal Stephanie Zillig said she doesn’t know who originally nominated their school.
“It came as a complete surprise, but it was a welcomed surprise,” Zillig said.
Zillig said Madison Elementary would be using part of the money to fund the additional snacks for the school’s sixth grade students during its “Lunch and Learn” program.
“Every Friday, we have a speaker from our community come in and speak to the sixth grade students, who then have the opportunity to learn about different career fields and career paths that are available here within Muscatine,” Zillig said.
The rest of the money will be spent during Madison Elementary’s winter break. On the day before winter break, the school will hold a game-themed day for all of its students. After participating in a game, the students will then be able to bring that game home with them to play with their families, and each game will also include an additional holiday snack for them to eat at home.
“We appreciate (the money) very much, especially in the climate that we’re currently in,” Zillig said. “We do have over 57% of our families that are on free or reduced meals, so this money is definitely a very positive thing for our students and families.”
In a public statement, Marco Technologies Chief Engineering Officer Dawn Zimmerman said, “We appreciate everyone who took the time to nominate a school and vote. We are pleased to support 15 schools and the students they serve in our communities. Marco has been a long-time partner with schools across the country, and we recognize the key impact schools have in helping students academically and nutritionally by feeding their mind and nourishing their bodies.”