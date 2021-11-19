Marco Technologies donates $1,000 to Muscatine elementary school

The rest of the money will be spent during Madison Elementary’s winter break. On the day before winter break, the school will hold a game-themed day for all of its students. After participating in a game, the students will then be able to bring that game home with them to play with their families, and each game will also include an additional holiday snack for them to eat at home.

“We appreciate (the money) very much, especially in the climate that we’re currently in,” Zillig said. “We do have over 57% of our families that are on free or reduced meals, so this money is definitely a very positive thing for our students and families.”

In a public statement, Marco Technologies Chief Engineering Officer Dawn Zimmerman said, “We appreciate everyone who took the time to nominate a school and vote. We are pleased to support 15 schools and the students they serve in our communities. Marco has been a long-time partner with schools across the country, and we recognize the key impact schools have in helping students academically and nutritionally by feeding their mind and nourishing their bodies.”

