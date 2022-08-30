Margaret McCaffery speaks at Gilda's Club Muscatine luncheon and fundraising event

MUSCATINE – It’s often said that when someone is diagnosed with cancer, they become part of a community as well as “a club that no one wants to join”. Through its latest fundraising event, both Gilda’s Club Muscatine and its guest speaker were able to bring addition meaning to this saying, reminding its members just how important community can be to those with cancer.

On Tuesday, August 30, Gilda’s Club Muscatine held its “Champions of Hope” luncheon at The Rendezvous, where guests had a chance to hear from its featured speaker, Margaret McCaffery, volunteer member on the National Board of the American Cancer Society, as they enjoyed their meal.

All proceeds made through the tickets sales of this event and the raffle featured at it will go back into Gilda’s Club Muscatine, allowing for the continuation of its many resources and support programs for Muscatine residents who have been impacted by cancer, either by having it themselves or having a family member with cancer.

“We’ve had a long standing event in Muscatine before. In the past it was a fashion show and a sort of pampering for women, but this year we decided to change it up,” Joy McMeekan, Executive Director at Gilda’s Club said. “We always try to make our events something that’s mission focused, so we started thinking about what we wanted to do for the Muscatine community.”

When someone in their team recommended McCaffery as a guest speaker, Gilda’s Club reached out to her, with McCaffery accepting the offer right away.

“We’re really excited to have her come and share her story,” McMeekan continued. “Although she didn’t utilize Gilda’s Club services, she knows as a family member, having gone through that journey with her son, how important it is to have people surrounding you to help you through it.”

During her speech, McCaffery shared the story of her son, Patrick, who was diagnosed with cancer at age 14. Through this story, she was able to give examples of how important and crucial community can be for those who are “part of the club” and how this can have a positive impact – such as when her husband’s basketball team gave their support after he shared the news of their son’s cancer, or through the friends her family made with other people who had children diagnosed with cancer.

“I personally can say that I’m not a fan of the term ‘cancer-free’,” McCaffery said. “I’m really grateful when people are, but in my experience, I think that when you hear those words, you’re never actually free of the disease again… I think most of us in this room should be so grateful for the life of Gilda Radner, her family and friends and the legacy she left that helped to provide these amazing places, so that we can go and be supported and uplifted, educated and consoled when everybody has to join the damn club.”

Seeing the packed Rendezvous dining room, McMeekan shared that she was very happy to see so many people coming out and coming together for this event. “We’ve been on a two-year break from gathering in-person because of (the pandemic), so it’s good to be back and having those fundraising events again and just seeing the support, not just from people that are here today but the Muscatine community and businesses that sponsored this event. It’s just really encouraging,” she said.

In addition to the hope of raising funds through this event, McMeekan added that another goal of the luncheon was to spread awareness and tell people about the work that Gilda’s Club does for those impacted by cancer.

“That’s one of the biggest things people can do, even if they don’t ever donate to us,” she said. “Muscatine County continues to have one of the highest rates of incidents, higher than the state or national average, and so aside from the support that we give, we also have our educational programs and try to make sure that people know the risk factors and are getting those screenings scheduled.”

For those wishing to reach out to Gilda’s Club Muscatine, they can do so by calling either 563-326-7504 or 563-263-7292 x109, or by visiting the website gildasclubqc.org.