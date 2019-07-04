A recently completed market study supports establishing a new grocery store in Wapello. Copies of the study were distributed to Wapello council members during a council meeting Wednesday.
According to the study by Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc., “a new 12,000 square foot conventional supermarket in Wapello could be expected to have a first year, year-end weekly sales projection of $66,000.
Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine said officials with Brothers Market, a retail grocery chain headquartered in Clive, Iowa, had said a store needed to generate around $50,000 in weekly sales to be considered viable.
“This is great news for us,” Maine said. He planned to send the survey to the grocery company and wait to hear from its representatives, as well as send it to potential grocery store developers.
The city council authorized spending $3,900 for the study in April, after the Jack and Jill Store, the community’s only grocery store, closed its doors the previous November.
In other action, the council approved several fund transfers, including $3,813 from the General Fund (Police Operations) to the Police Equipment Fund; $6,176 from the General Fund (Fire Protection) to the Fire Department Fund; and $7,000 from the General Fund (Park & Recreation) to the Parks Savings account. Those transfers were all part of an end-of-year excess budget balancing process.
The council also approved the transfer of $65,000 from the General Fund to the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) Fund.
A resolution to cover a reoccurring monthly transfer of $17,745 from the Sewer Fund to the Sewer Sinking Fund for Fiscal Year 2020 to cover repayments of sewer revenue bonds was also approved by the council.
A $77,593 transfer from the Employee Benefit Levy Fund to the General Fund was also reconsidered and approved. The council had tabled action on the transfer at its June 20 meeting, after council members said they were unsure of the need for the transfer.
The council also approved hiring Shelly Swafford, Wapello, as the city’s public works director at an annual salary of $50,000.
No starting date was set. She will eventually replace Mike Delzell, who will continue as city clerk
A resolution to hire Swafford had been presented at the June 20 meeting and was approved on a 3-2 vote, but city officials later said that meant the vote had failed because the two missing council member votes had to be considered no votes.
At Wednesday’s meeting council members Charles Wagg and Larry Wagg continued to vote no, but council members Gene Arnold, Kenny Marlette, Brett Shafer and Eric Small voted in favor. Council member Richard Taylor was absent.
The city council also agreed Wednesday to move forward with investigating an annexation of an area south of the city, after Louisa County zoning officials refused to accept a subdivision application.
Maine reported the county apparently rejected the Wapello Development Corporation’s application for the Odessa Fourth Subdivision because the proposed lot sizes did not conform to the county zoning ordinance.
In final action, the council:
• Set an Aug. 1 public hearing to consider borrowing not more than $441,000 to help fund improvements in the city’s sanitary sewer system;
• Approved a $51,435 Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) grant application to fund improvements at the North Park;
• Approved a resolution setting FY2020 employee salaries;
• Approved street closures for the upcoming Chief Wapello Days and FFA Pro Rodeo.
