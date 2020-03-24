Marquard and Askew to have virtual Town Hall
Marquard and Askew to have virtual Town Hall

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Board of Supervisors candidates Edward Askew and Henry Marquard will hold weekly virtual Town Hall meetings from 6-7 p.m. Thursdays during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Candidates will address questions, and discuss everything from gravel road quality, lack of support for the county fair, mental health region issues, and other issues.

You can attend these virtual meetings on your computer or by phone. Go to https://askewforsupervisor.com/ to find out how to connect to the meeting.

