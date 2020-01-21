MUSCATINE — Food is something that connects people all across the planet, especially strange food. It’s these strange food stories that will be the theme of Muscatine Community College’s latest student performance.
At 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 MCC will present “Fork Tales: Fufu and other international cuisines” in the Strahan Hall Theater. English language learners from Togo, Brazil, Ukraine, China, Mexico, Côte d'Ivoire and more will tell their stories about foods and meals they’ve experienced in their countries and in the U.S.
Mary Swander helped the students put together this storytelling performance. “They tell the stories, I just arranged them,” said Swander.
Swander organized many of these performances across the country with shows such as “Map to my Kingdom” and “Vang”. She is a former Iowa poet laureate, and through her non-profit AgArts, she brings artists to Iowa to learn about farming life and create artwork to reflect their experiences.
As for the MCC performance, Swander explained that she visited the English class several times. During one visit, the conversation became focused on food and traditions. “Soon, the topic turned to “weird food that I’ve eaten” and that became our theme,” Swander said, “The weird foods include everything from armadillos, to earthworms, to tongue.” With Fufu being a common traditional dish among the African students, it seemed only natural for it to receive a spotlight mention in their show’s title.
To make this a multi-sensory experience, students will play music on traditional instruments as they share stories. A software presentation will display photographs of foods to bring a visual aspect to the performance.
“It’s a true cross-curriculum project, and it’s sure to be lots of fun!” said Swander. This event is free of charge.
