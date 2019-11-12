A Nov. 8 email from the Iowa Department of Transportation that apparently was intended to close the book on continued negotiations over planning for the relocation of U.S. Highway 61 near Wapello appears to be having the opposite effect.
In the final line of his email to Louisa County Engineer Larry Roehl, IDOT District 5 Engineer Jim Armstrong, Fairfield, wrote “we now consider this matter closed.”
At the Louisa County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday, the supervisors provided equally succinct responses.
“They can take their four-lane highway as far as I’m concerned and keep it out of this county,” supervisor chair Brad Quigley said after receiving an update on the email from Roehl and assistant county engineer Adam Shutt.
Supervisor Randy Griffin pointed a finger directly at Armstrong.
“Typical Jim Armstrong — this is it, this is what you get,” he said, echoing comments he had made earlier this year that Armstrong and other DOT officials had been inflexible and arbitrary in their discussions with the county on the relocation.
Supervisor Chris Ball agreed and said the latest DOT offer failed to address some issues the county had raised over the relocation.
“He wants it off his shelf,” Ball said.
At the heart of the issue are several changes that Louisa County and Wapello city elected officials, first responders and other relocation stakeholders have been seeking to the DOT plans that were initially unveiled at a May 8, 2018, public hearing in Wapello.
That initial plan had called for the highway corridor to be relocated about 1000 feet west of Wapello, with a single diamond interchange at County Road G62, locally known as Five-mile Lane. The initial plan had also called for highway overpasses of 70th, 65th and 100th streets and the closing of K Avenue and well as the current north and south corridors of Highway 61.
That plan was immediately assailed by local emergency responders who began lobbying for a second diamond interchange south of Wapello, citing safety and emergency response concerns. Local officials later began arguing the second interchange was necessary for economic development reasons.
You have free articles remaining.
Eventually, the DOT proposed to build a slip ramp interchange south of Wapello, but refused to use that funding to construct a diamond interchange. The DOT also agreed to close 70th and 65th streets, add an overpass for K Avenue and construct a gravel connector from the existing highway corridor from K Avenue.
In an Oct. 1 letter to the DOT that was signed by Roehl, Quigley and Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine, the stakeholders indicated they would accept the slip ramp interchange and other proposals, provided the DOT built the proposed connector to Farm-to-Market standards, with a preference for a hard surface. The stakeholders also requested reinstating the overpass on 70th Street.
Although Armstrong wrote in his Nov. 8 email that the DOT would build the connector to FM standards that would allow the corridor to be paved in the future, he did not indicate the DOT would fund that work. He also did not address the stakeholders’ request to reinstate the 70th Street bridge.
Griffin indicated during Tuesday’s meeting that he was not surprised by Armstrong’s lack of response for the other provisions identified by the stakeholders.
“He didn’t address any of that and shoved it down our throat and said it was closed,” Griffin said, suggesting the stakeholders send a new letter saying not all the concerns had been addressed.
Although Quigley agreed with Griffin’s assessment, he suggested the issue remained open despite Armstrong’s statement.
“He’s not the governor. I don’t care what this letter says, we cannot proceed forward. If it’s closed, then don’t build this in our county, he said.
Roehl agreed to send another letter to the DOT.
In other action, the board:
• Conducted the official canvas of vote for the Nov. 5 joint city and school election;
• Received the monthly update of veterans affairs activities from county VA director Adam Caudle.
