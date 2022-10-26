Mayor Anderson shares that he is focused on community and "solving big issues"

WEST LIBERTY – Earlier this week, West Liberty resident and business owner Ethan Anderson was sworn in as the city’s new mayor during a special city council meeting. Although this is only his first week in the role, Anderson shared that he is already looking forward to the rest of his term.

“I’m excited about being mayor,” Anderson said. “My family and I have lived here for over a decade now and we have really fallen in love with the community, so I’m excited to stand up and serve.”

When asked about his reasoning behind applying for the role, Anderson admitted that he had surprised himself with the decision to step up and volunteer to be the city’s new mayor.

“I’m pretty busy with other projects that I have going on and so I was worried that I wouldn’t have time to function as an effective mayor, but I couldn’t shake the thought that I really needed to stand up and serve. So, after talking with my wife and a couple of my mentors – who all agreed that it was something I should do – that I decided I would go for it.”

In terms of experience, Anderson has served as both a city council member and as president of the West Liberty Rotary Club. As such, he believed that his experience on the city council will be a big benefit to him as mayor, giving him a better understanding of local government.

“They are different roles, but they are obviously related and they work together, and that was a big part of me being willing to step in as mayor,” he said.

Anderson is also the founder of Big Imprint, which is located at 111 West 3rd Street, as well as a pastor at Church of the Living Water in Muscatine.

“I think those experiences will serve me well as mayor, as well, having some business experiences and having some experience as a pastor. These roles have given me good leadership practice,” he continued.

While his excitement for the role hasn’t waned any, Anderson acknowledged that West Liberty has been going through some “difficult times lately”, occurring both before and after the former mayor Katie McCullough’s resignation.

“There has been a lot of unrest, and people have been upset about a variety of things over the last couple of years, so I hope that I can be a part of helping the city and the community get through that,” he said.

Anderson added that he understand these issues aren’t things that only one person can fix, but he still hopes to be a part of the process and do his part to help the community get through the difficult times. Although he was unable to give out any specific details just yet, Anderson also shared that he has lots of ideas, though he understands that he can’t do everything.

“The term is for about 14 months, so I can’t be too ambitious in that amount of time. But I do love the community and so, there are some other initiatives that I would really like to roll out and promote,” he said.

Prior to that, Anderson said that he plans to focus on getting his feet planted and himself up to speed as he digs into some of the biggest issues that West Liberty is facing.

“After that, I would like to maybe roll out a couple ideas, and I think there’s some that we might be able to make some good progress on, even in this short term,” he said. “I’m also asking some of the other community leaders about some of the projects that they are interested in pursuing, and perhaps we can collaborate on some things moving forward.”

In terms of the discourse that may surround some of the city’s bigger issues, Anderson said he hopes that he can guide the community into understanding that while it may be natural to feel as though everyone is on opposing teams, it’s important to acknowledge that “when it comes to the community, we’re actually on the same team.”

“We all want the same end goal of a healthy, vibrant, safe and fun community… and I think it’s helpful to take a step back and say that we all want the same thing as a community, so I hope we can give an example to our kids of how to have respectful dialogue even when we disagree,” he said.