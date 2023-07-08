We would like to formally address and apologize for the incident that took place at this year’s 4th of July Muscatine Parade, involving the parade entrant that unapprovingly portrayed an enslaved Native American woman.

This parade entrant was made up of a group of individuals, not representing any specific group, business, or organization within our community. Not only do we not condone this display of cultural disrespect, but we are disgusted by it, as it in no way reflects the views or values of our community, GMCCI, or the City of Muscatine.

Many hours of planning and hard work went into this year’s Fourth of July celebration, for it all to be overshadowed by one entrant’s insensitive and outright wrong decision while participating.

Our goal for this parade was to bring our community together and celebrate all the wonderful people and opportunities we have in it. Unfortunately, this group of individuals did not adhere whatsoever to our standards and everything we stand for here in Muscatine.

We understand that this display was hurtful to many people. I have heard from many of them, and I am so sorry to learn of their pain. A parade is supposed to be a celebration. A time of fun. And I am so sorry that our parade allowed the opposite to happen for many people.

No matter what explanation and backstory has been given by this group of individuals, for why they displayed what they did, it does not make it okay. And we assure our community, our state, and our country that this will NEVER happen again in Muscatine, Iowa.

Regardless of how this happened, and the insensitive choices made by these two individual parade participants, I acknowledge that, as the parade organizers, we bear significant accountability both for what happened and for making sure it never happens again.

Up until now, we have trusted wholeheartedly in our community parade participants to know what is right and how to appropriately represent Muscatine, and we will tighten up the process.

No words will fix what has already been done. All we can do now, is not only apologize and learn but do better and teach others also. We know our community is better than this situation and we apologize immensely for this isolated incident.

— Brad Bark, mayor of Muscatine and president and CEO of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry

