Mayor Broderson highlights positive changes during Muscatine's first State of the City Address

MUSCATINE — As Mayor Diana Broderson expressed great hope for the City of Muscatine in the year 2021, she acknowledged that 2020 was a hard time for many people.
During the first State of the City address Broderson gave on the City of Muscatine YouTube channel Thursday evening, she said words like ”unimaginable, frustrating, or fearful” did not do justice to the COVID-19 health crisis. She said there was no way to predict a virus would have such an impact on Muscatine as well as the rest of the world. As the community had made changes to preserve lives, she said many have suffered physical, mental or financial impacts.
“Overcoming hardships is nothing new to this city or to its residents,” Broderson said. “Many times extreme hardships like floods, tornadoes, derechos, and now a pandemic have had to be overcome, and every time we have been called to help each other, we have become a better city.”
She said over the last year the community has relied on essential workers, including medical professionals, first responders, factory workers, grocery workers, and city staff. As she was being broadcast virtually, she said one change the city council had made was to hold meetings virtually, something they knew very little about a year ago. She said each city department had moved many services online and developed many strategies to keep people safe.
Knowing the success of small business is paramount to the success of a community, Broderson said the city had implemented an emergency small business forgivable loan program.
Fire police and public works had also adopted programs to limit COVID-19 exposure. MuscaBus had suspended fare collection and initiated a shuttle service during the early months of the pandemic. Parks and recreation implemented a virtual recreation center that has been recognized nationally. Musser Public Library implemented curbside pickup services and exterior wifi services.
Broderson said despite the pandemic, Muscatine had accomplished many goals it had during the year. Most noteworthy, she said, was surviving the financial impact of the shutdown. The finance department conducted a financial impact analysis and determined with care Muscatine would be able to continue to provide all services the public expects.
“Indeed, there are many positives from the past year that need celebrating,” Broderson said.
She said the Muscatine Art Center received reaccreditation and discussed future plans for the center. Kent Stein Park, the Municipal Golf Course and the Muscatine Aquatic Center are all scheduled to be open this year.
Also during the pandemic, the city hired new city administrator Carol Webb.
Broderson also said this year would be a busy one for construction projects in Muscatine and asked motorists to be alert for construction activity.
As Broderson closed the address, she asked the people of Muscatine to continue to protect each other and continue with COVID-19 safety measures until the emergency was over.
“It has been one year since the pandemic changed our lives, and with continued perseverance the light at the end of the tunnel will grow brighter the further into 2021 we get,” she said.