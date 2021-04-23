Mayor Broderson highlights positive changes during Muscatine's first State of the City Address

MUSCATINE — As Mayor Diana Broderson expressed great hope for the City of Muscatine in the year 2021, she acknowledged that 2020 was a hard time for many people.

During the first State of the City address Broderson gave on the City of Muscatine YouTube channel Thursday evening, she said words like ”unimaginable, frustrating, or fearful” did not do justice to the COVID-19 health crisis. She said there was no way to predict a virus would have such an impact on Muscatine as well as the rest of the world. As the community had made changes to preserve lives, she said many have suffered physical, mental or financial impacts.

“Overcoming hardships is nothing new to this city or to its residents,” Broderson said. “Many times extreme hardships like floods, tornadoes, derechos, and now a pandemic have had to be overcome, and every time we have been called to help each other, we have become a better city.”