Mayor Broderson to seek re-election during Nov. 2 mayoral race

MUSCATINE – During a “Coffee with the Mayor” event Saturday morning, Mayor Diana Broderson announced her intention to seek re-election to her position as mayor of Muscatine during the Nov. 2 election.

After six years serving as mayor, Broderson commented that the city has made great strides, but that she feels her work is not done. She discussed campaign goals with about 10 people who attended the meeting in Fuller Park. Several people attending asked her to give them campaign signs.

“I want to win re-election and finish what we started and come out the other side making sure everyone has a voice and that your opinions are respected,” she said. “I feel like when I started down this path as mayor, I had worked with many families at the Y and really tried to help- empower them and advocate for them and give them an opportunity to lift their voice as to what their opinions are.”

Broderson said that during her time as mayor there have been many strides forward. She said there is a new city administrator who works with city employees and elected officials, saying “we are a team now.” She also said that the feel at city hall is different, strong and there is no back-biting or competition.