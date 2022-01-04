Mayor issues letter to community

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a community, let’s come together and celebrate when amazing things happen and rally around those that need support. We are strong when we are together! I absolutely love seeing our community come together to help those in need. Our corporations and individuals continue to go above and beyond.

Even so, there will be many times that we, as a community, will not see eye to eye and disagree. Let’s continue coming together, as many parts of one body, to be responsible instead of reactive. Have the courage to go against the grain — airplanes can only fly by going against the wind!

Every individual can contribute to our community! This coming year, I encourage our local government, businesses, and especially our residents to be a beacon of hope, letting that light reflect upon our entire community. Put differences aside, forgive and move forward. Let’s continue to pour into our children as future leaders, encouraging and believing in them, showing them and training them how to succeed, so they will.