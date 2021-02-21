Mayor proclaims Feb. 25 Alexander Clark Day in honor of historic resident

MUSCATINE – In conjunction with Black History Month, Mayor Diana Broderson issued a proclamation during Thursday’s Muscatine City Council meeting honoring former Muscatine attorney and businessman Alexander Clark who led the charge for integration in Muscatine schools.
Broderson declared Feb. 25 to be observed as Alexander Clark Day. She said 2021 marks the 130th anniversary of his death while he was serving in Liberia as Minister Resident and Consul General of the United States. Feb. 25 will be Clark’s 195th birthday. She said on Feb. 25, the 2021 Alexander Clark lecture will be delivered at Muscatine Community College titled “Josiah Bushnell Grinnell and the Underground Railroad,” which will be delivered by historian and author David Connon.
“I was chairing the Historic Preservation Commission a decade ago when the city agreed to pursue the idea of making the Alexander Clark House a National Historic Landmark,” Dan Clark, a local historian and member of the Alexander G. Clark Foundation said. “We have not accomplished that yet, but in the process the state historical society has recommended a Constitutional historian, Paul Finkelman – we heard from him recently when he wrote a letter to the school board recommending the name change there.”
Close to a century before the landmark Brown Vs. Topeka case made integration national law, Clark sued the Muscatine School District to allow admission to his daughter Susan Clark, for whom a school is now named. In 1867, Clark won a lawsuit, upheld a year later by the Iowa Supreme Court, which integrated the state's schools.
Clark was a free African American who came to Muscatine from Ohio as a teenager in 1842. He graduated from the University of Iowa Law School, bought and edited a black-focused newspaper in Chicago and was appointed U.S. minister to the African nation of Liberia.
It was his daughter Susan's desire to attend a white school instead of a separate one for Blacks that led to Clark's successful lawsuit against Muscatine schools in 1867. The decision was upheld by the Iowa Supreme Court in 1868.
Clark arrived in Muscatine when he was 16 and his early life included setting up a barber shop, getting married, raising a family, investing in real estate and organizing the now-disbanded Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church of Muscatine. He became an orator, entrepreneur and strong and influential advocate for civil rights. In addition to the school lawsuit, he fought for the right for Black men to vote, and in 1868, Iowa became the first state beyond New England to extend that right.