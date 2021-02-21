Mayor proclaims Feb. 25 Alexander Clark Day in honor of historic resident

MUSCATINE – In conjunction with Black History Month, Mayor Diana Broderson issued a proclamation during Thursday’s Muscatine City Council meeting honoring former Muscatine attorney and businessman Alexander Clark who led the charge for integration in Muscatine schools.

Broderson declared Feb. 25 to be observed as Alexander Clark Day. She said 2021 marks the 130th anniversary of his death while he was serving in Liberia as Minister Resident and Consul General of the United States. Feb. 25 will be Clark’s 195th birthday. She said on Feb. 25, the 2021 Alexander Clark lecture will be delivered at Muscatine Community College titled “Josiah Bushnell Grinnell and the Underground Railroad,” which will be delivered by historian and author David Connon.

“I was chairing the Historic Preservation Commission a decade ago when the city agreed to pursue the idea of making the Alexander Clark House a National Historic Landmark,” Dan Clark, a local historian and member of the Alexander G. Clark Foundation said. “We have not accomplished that yet, but in the process the state historical society has recommended a Constitutional historian, Paul Finkelman – we heard from him recently when he wrote a letter to the school board recommending the name change there.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}