Mayor, railroad address blocked crossings

MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson announced she is working with Canadian Pacific Railway to address issues regarding railroad crossings in the south end of town and asks motorists who have to wait more than 10 minutes for a train to pass to inform the railroad.
Broderson said each stop arm has a sign with a phone number people can report an extended wait on a train to. She explained that the city has received many complaints regarding crossings being blocked by trains, and she commented it seemed to be getting worse. The city’s public works department has tried contacting the railroad regarding the issue, especially now that the situation is greater due to the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project.
“I set out to try to get a meeting with some executives of the railroad and was able to get it,” she said. “I invited our city administrator Carol Webb as well as fourth ward council member Nadine Brockert – that is her ward – to attend the meeting with me. The two gentlemen we visited with were unaware of the problem.”
She said there will be another meeting in mid-August, and until then she asks motorists to call the number on the plaque if the railway is blocked.
She said the railroad is investigating this and the calls create a log of a number of calls. She said the executives had run a report prior to the first meeting and found there was a significant issue in the south end with crossings.
Broderson reported the executives said they would address the issue with two area managers who are involved with the blockages. Prior to the meeting in August, another log will be run and Broderson said the data would be needed to back up the issue.
In the event of a severe emergency such as a medical issue or fire, the city has an emergency number it can call to get the crossings open. Broderson said this can only be used by emergency personnel and it involves uncoupling cars at the intersection so emergency vehicles can get through.
“It continues to be a problem for people trying to get back and forth to work and for employers,” Broderson said. “They have people on the clock doing deliveries who are sitting there for long periods of time. That is not doing a good service to our businesses. Also our school buses – we have people who need to get over those tracks every day.”
Andy Cummings, manager of media relations for Canadian Pacific Railway had not responded to a request for comment prior to press time.