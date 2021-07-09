Mayor, railroad address blocked crossings

MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson announced she is working with Canadian Pacific Railway to address issues regarding railroad crossings in the south end of town and asks motorists who have to wait more than 10 minutes for a train to pass to inform the railroad.

Broderson said each stop arm has a sign with a phone number people can report an extended wait on a train to. She explained that the city has received many complaints regarding crossings being blocked by trains, and she commented it seemed to be getting worse. The city’s public works department has tried contacting the railroad regarding the issue, especially now that the situation is greater due to the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project.

“I set out to try to get a meeting with some executives of the railroad and was able to get it,” she said. “I invited our city administrator Carol Webb as well as fourth ward council member Nadine Brockert – that is her ward – to attend the meeting with me. The two gentlemen we visited with were unaware of the problem.”

She said there will be another meeting in mid-August, and until then she asks motorists to call the number on the plaque if the railway is blocked.

