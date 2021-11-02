MCC LULAC celebrated Dia de Los Muertes

MUSCATINE — it was an evening full of the spirits of the dead, but it was not scary like the American celebration of Halloween.

On Monday evening, the student center at Muscatine Community College came alive as members of the Muscatine Chapter of League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) celebrated Dia de Los Muertes or the Day of the Dead. The Mexican holiday which is observed Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 has less of a spooky tone and more of a joyful air as the celebrants welcome the spirits of their departed loved ones to return and feast with them.

“We wanted to bring the way we celebrate on campus and share it with the community,” Jesse Garcia, LULAC advisor, said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Garcia said Dia de Los Muertes is the Hispanic version of Halloween. He said the cultural difference is the holiday is used as a dedication to loved ones to remember them.

On the traditional home altar set up for the event, a large photo of Vanessa Guillen was displayed. Guillen was a 20-year-old Army soldier who authorities believe was killed on April 20, 2020, inside Fort Hood by another soldier. LULAC had held a vigil for her in 2020 to raise awareness of sexual assault in the military.