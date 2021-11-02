 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MCC LULAC celebrated Dia de Los Muertes
0 comments
alert top story

MCC LULAC celebrated Dia de Los Muertes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
day

LULAC advisor Jesse Garcia shows the altar displayed at the Muscatine Community College student center Monday evening to celebrate Dia de Los Muertes. 

 DAVID HOTLE

MUSCATINE — it was an evening full of the spirits of the dead, but it was not scary like the American celebration of Halloween.

On Monday evening, the student center at Muscatine Community College came alive as members of the Muscatine Chapter of League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) celebrated Dia de Los Muertes or the Day of the Dead. The Mexican holiday which is observed Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 has less of a spooky tone and more of a joyful air as the celebrants welcome the spirits of their departed loved ones to return and feast with them.

“We wanted to bring the way we celebrate on campus and share it with the community,” Jesse Garcia, LULAC advisor, said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Garcia said Dia de Los Muertes is the Hispanic version of Halloween. He said the cultural difference is the holiday is used as a dedication to loved ones to remember them.

On the traditional home altar set up for the event, a large photo of Vanessa Guillen was displayed. Guillen was a 20-year-old Army soldier who authorities believe was killed on April 20, 2020, inside Fort Hood by another soldier. LULAC had held a vigil for her in 2020 to raise awareness of sexual assault in the military.

Muscatine LULAC director Nick Salazar explained she was being honored because she started a movement for women in the military who have been abused and harassed.

“Just like her — we are here to honor those who we have lost, and to celebrate the holiday,” Salazar said.

In the coming months, LULAC members will be attending in leadership conferences at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News