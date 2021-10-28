MCC LULAC Club invites community to celebrate Day of the Dead

“Both this week’s event and the one that will be on Monday are centered on taking our cultural beliefs and sharing them with others in the community to better understand each other and celebrate together,” Jesse Garcia said. Garcia is one of the advisors for the MCC LULAC Students club.

At Monday’s event there will be plenty to do and enjoy. Families can enjoy Day of the Dead-themed crafts, foods and music. The event will feature a screening of the Disney-Pixar film, “Coco”, and older guests can enjoy playing Loteria, or Spanish Bingo. Loteria cards will be $10 each, and all proceeds go to the LULAC scholarship fund – a scholarship that many MCC LULAC club members have benefited from.

The event will also feature guest speakers, including Rosa Mendoza from the Diversity Service Center of Iowa and West Liberty’s Hector Garrido.

“(Garrido) has extensive knowledge on the culture and the history of Mexico, and he knows a lot about Day of the Dead,” Salazar said.