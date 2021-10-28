MCC LULAC Club invites community to celebrate Day of the Dead

MUSCATINE — November kicks off the holiday season and is a time to celebrate family. For Latino families, Nov. 1-2 are a time to honor loved ones who have died. One group is bringing this celebration to the Muscatine Community.
On Monday, Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Muscatine LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) and the Muscatine Community College LULAC Student Club will be hosting a Día De Muertos Community Celebration Night at the MCC Student Center. This event is free and open to everyone in the Muscatine community.
This is the second time LULAC and MCC have held an event for Día De Muertos or Day of the Dead. The last time this event was held was in 2019. The 2020 celebration was canceled because of the pandemic.
“The purpose of this event is to not only celebrate the holiday, but to share what that holiday means and the cultural relevance of it. We also want to just engage with the community in a different way,” Nick Salazar, President of the Muscatine Chapter and State Director for LULAC, said.
With the event days away, the MCC LULAC Student Club has already started some festivities. Club members handed out pieces of Pan de Muertos and cups of Abuelita’s hot chocolate at a flu shot clinic in the Student Center on Wednesday. Members also passed out take home crafts of alebrijes and information about the holiday.
“Both this week’s event and the one that will be on Monday are centered on taking our cultural beliefs and sharing them with others in the community to better understand each other and celebrate together,” Jesse Garcia said. Garcia is one of the advisors for the MCC LULAC Students club.
At Monday’s event there will be plenty to do and enjoy. Families can enjoy Day of the Dead-themed crafts, foods and music. The event will feature a screening of the Disney-Pixar film, “Coco”, and older guests can enjoy playing Loteria, or Spanish Bingo. Loteria cards will be $10 each, and all proceeds go to the LULAC scholarship fund – a scholarship that many MCC LULAC club members have benefited from.
The event will also feature guest speakers, including Rosa Mendoza from the Diversity Service Center of Iowa and West Liberty’s Hector Garrido.
“(Garrido) has extensive knowledge on the culture and the history of Mexico, and he knows a lot about Day of the Dead,” Salazar said.
All Día De Muertos participants are invited to bring an offering or object for the community ofrenda to honor their departed family members and allow others to remember them as well. These items can include small trinkets, mementos or photos, and guests are free to either take these offerings home at the end of the night or leave them on the ofrenda, which will remain up for the rest of that week.
“We think it’s a good opportunity to bring the event back this year and share the relevance with the community,” Salazar said, “I hope people walk away with more knowledge about the Day of the Dead holiday that we celebrate as part of our culture and heritage. Hopefully, people will come out and learn about it, and will join us in celebrating this special holiday.”