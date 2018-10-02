MUSCATINE — For the second year, Muscatine Community College will host a discussion on the complex relationship between the U.S. and China.
MCC President Naomi DeWinter said one of the college's goals for presenting the town hall is "to play our role in understanding another culture and sharing our own culture."
Next Tuesday's televised forum will feature keynote speaker former Secretary of State and National Security adviser Condoleezza Rice. Rice will address the relationship between the two countries in terms of policy, national security and the economy.
The forum, organized by nonprofit public affairs organization the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, will be broadcast at about 80 sites including at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges in Clinton and Scott counties.
DeWinter said Rice may discuss the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China and give the issue some context for attendees, but the town hall was designed to give broader knowledge about the country and its residents.
"There are a lot of other things about China that we need to understand," she said.
Each site will feature a local speaker to focus on another issue affecting the countries' relations. University of Iowa Assistant Professor for Modern China Matthew Noellert will discuss the history of communism in China, DeWinter said.
"There are endless topics that you can grasp on to, but we really made it unique to our community," she said.
MCC will also host another program with international ties on Monday. A group of four delegates from Muscatine's Sister City in Drohobych, Ukraine, will present, through a translator, the history of the Eastern European country along with the current political climate.
The group, that includes health care professionals, will meet with counterparts and other health staff during a visit to Trinity Muscatine and also meet with Muscatine Rotary.
Muscatine is Sister Cities with eights cities and frequently hosts guests and sends ambassadors to build relationships The delegates will also stay in the homes of some Muscatine residents to strengthen that bond.
DeWinter said the events are both examples of ways the community fosters exchange opportunities between countries. She said in the last two years students at MCC and Muscatine High School have received scholarships to study abroad in China.
Both events are free and will take place at MCC's Student Service Center, 152 Colorado St.
The town hall will include a question-and-answer time, where DeWinter anticipates much discussion. She encourages residents as well as students to attend and hopes to "make the 'communities' college' ring true to the community."
"Muscatine has a long history with China and China relations and I think being in the room is the first step to really understanding that history and looking forward to the future of Muscatine, which can be really, really bright in terms of international relations," she said.
