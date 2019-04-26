MUSCATINE — What does it take to make a profit in the real world market of buyers and sellers? Economics students at Muscatine Community College will soon find out.
Around 40 students working in small groups will try to sell products to the public Monday morning during the MCC Market Expo. Instructor John Dabeet said students have been working on developing a company over the semester and will test out concepts they learned in class during the three-hour event. Teams will set up, then run their storefronts from 9 a.m. to noon in the MCC Student Center.
"I am using this as a venue for them to practice what they are learning in the classroom," Dabeet said. "They get to apply every market concept they learn in class on the ground. They see what works and what does not, they deal with marketing, sales, pricing strategies and even setting the store and welcoming customers."
Students will sell smaller wares such as phone cases and wallets to larger goods such as refurbished furniture, Dabeet said. Some students chose to make their own products with others choosing to design items produced by an outside company. Last year, one student's company sold Popsockets, detachable grips for cellphones that prevent owners from dropping them. Prices for goods range from $2 to $10, Dabeet said.
Each company was given a budget of $200, he said, but students aren't just trying to break even with their sales, they have a goal of raising money.
Dabeet said the public should visit the expo for a couple of reasons:
"They will be supporting our students and learn more about what we do in our classes," he said. "The most important factor here is learning how to connect theory with practical applications.
"They will be helping students achieve one of their goals," he added, "which is to raise money for the MCC Foundation Scholarship funds."
Real-world projects like the expo, Dabeet said, give students first-hand experience in the work that goes into creating a business and selling a product while trying to make and sustain a profit.
"You get the first-hand experience as both a team member and manager of a business operation," he said. "They also learn and practice many soft skills while building such business."
