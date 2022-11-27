MCC to hold RiverCity Idol event for the second year in a row

MUSCATINE — Calling all Muscatine singers and those looking for a bit of extra spotlight!

From 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Strahan Hall’s Black Box Theater, Muscatine Community College (MCC) is going to hold this year’s RiverCity Idol competition.

This is the second year that MCC has held this free event, although there was a legacy of the event existing before it being started again by Chad Bishop, who will serve as host of the competition once again this year.

According to Bishop, RiverCity Idol started about 12 years ago. When he first heard about it from his son, who in turn had learned about it from his teacher, Bishop decided he wanted to bring it back. With the 2021 incarnation being so successful, he hopes to make it even bigger and better for its second encore.

This includes offering a $500 grand prize, with the hopes that such an offer will potentially bring in more auditions and increase overall interest in the event.

“Things start getting a bit more serious when you start to have bigger cash prizes,” Bishop said.

Those who are interested can either submit a video audition or schedule an in-person audition. Once all admissions have been received, the top 12 finalists will be selected to perform at the Dec. 10 show, with the top three having a sing-off toward the end of the evening.

In addition to the competition, free admission and free pizza offered at the event, Bishop also hopes to bring in an audience with the event’s bonus talent performance: Muscatine’s very own celebrity Masked Singer, whose identity the judges will have to guess.

“It’ll be somebody that the judges have a shot at knowing, maybe because of the work they do in the community, or they may be able to guess who they are if given the right type of clue,” Bishop explained, adding that just like the show, the singer isn’t limited to professional singers, meaning that any Muscatine celebrity could be behind the mask.

Bishop is also shining a bit of a spotlight on local student artists with an art showcase and competition that will take place in the hallway outside of the theater as part of the event’s reception, using the event as a way to make it more inclusive of differing forms of art. Both MCC and non-MCC student art will be featured, with the winner receiving a prize as well as a free framing for one of their canvases.

“I hope that the Masked Singer contest takes off and that a couple other local celebrities get interested in it for next year," Bishop said. "My biggest hope, though, is that there’s a nice assortment of auditions and that we get some fun and entertaining entrants that come on to compete.”

Looking back at last year’s winner, who while a bit shy about it was also able to use the competition to help him realize that he wanted to do more with his singing and musical talent, Bishop then added, “I hope that the experience can be rewarding for those who enter the competition this year, especially for those who may be a bit nervous about being onstage.”

To submit or schedule an audition, singers can email cbishop@eicc.edu or call 563-288-6070. For more information about RiverCity Idol, residents can visit www.DreampostMedia.com/rivercity-idol.