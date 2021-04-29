MCC welcomes discussion on Biden's American Families Plan

MUSCATINE – During his first address to both houses of Congress Wednesday night, President Joe Biden announced details of his American Families Plan, including the investment of over $300 billion for higher education.
Watching the address, Muscatine Community College President Naomi DeWinter could hardly contain her happiness. While at this point Biden’s plan is simply that, she enjoyed having the president recognize the value of community colleges and acknowledging the role community colleges play in education. Recently First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also spoke about community colleges playing a leading role in educating the workforce in the country. Dr. Biden teaches at a community college in Virginia.
“Between the two of them they seem to really understand the value community colleges have – not just locally but nationally as well,” DeWinter said. “it’s wonderful to be in the spotlight.”
During the address Biden unveiled his plan to provide two years of free community college for all, a $109 billion initiative. All Americans would qualify regardless of income. He also spoke of standardized tuition at minority serving institutions and an increase in Pell grants. The plan will have to get the approval of Congress before moving back to Biden to sign.
DeWinter said, especially with expansions to the facility on the horizon, the college would be able to handle an upswing in the number of students. Currently about 1,500 students attend MCC. The expansion, planned for 2022, will include a new building specifically for career and technical education. DeWinter said the campus was initially built for expansion. She also said over the past year due to the COVID-19 health crisis, many students have chosen to attend classes in alternative means, such as online courses. With alternative courses, an increase in students would not necessarily mean an increase in foot traffic.
Biden also spoke of increasing the maximum amount of Pell grants, with the eventual goal of doubling them. Last year Pell grants – federal financial aid available to low income students – had a maximum amount of $6,495. Under the Biden plan the maximum amount would increase by $1,400 to $7,895 the first year.
“Pell grants are something we have supported for a long time,” DeWinter said. ‘We are excited to have the opportunity for students who show exceptional financial need to have additional funds through the Pell grant that could help them with the expenses of going to college.”
Expenses such funds could be used for include transportation, child care, living expenses and other needs. DeWinter said expanding the purchasing power of Pell grants is as important as expanding the number of people eligible. DeWinter said the cutoff to receive Pell grants is very low and she knows the college is missing students who have equally high needs but aren’t eligible for the maximum amount from Pell.
DeWinter also mentioned child care, which Biden spoke of in his address. She said child care is a great need for many students and under the plan they would have access to quality child care.
“Our student juggle multiple roles – working, being parents, being students, being community members – and I think whenever we can help with one of those roles I think it takes a great deal of stress off our students and accelerates their progress,” she said.