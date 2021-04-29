MCC welcomes discussion on Biden's American Families Plan

MUSCATINE – During his first address to both houses of Congress Wednesday night, President Joe Biden announced details of his American Families Plan, including the investment of over $300 billion for higher education.

Watching the address, Muscatine Community College President Naomi DeWinter could hardly contain her happiness. While at this point Biden’s plan is simply that, she enjoyed having the president recognize the value of community colleges and acknowledging the role community colleges play in education. Recently First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also spoke about community colleges playing a leading role in educating the workforce in the country. Dr. Biden teaches at a community college in Virginia.

“Between the two of them they seem to really understand the value community colleges have – not just locally but nationally as well,” DeWinter said. “it’s wonderful to be in the spotlight.”

During the address Biden unveiled his plan to provide two years of free community college for all, a $109 billion initiative. All Americans would qualify regardless of income. He also spoke of standardized tuition at minority serving institutions and an increase in Pell grants. The plan will have to get the approval of Congress before moving back to Biden to sign.

