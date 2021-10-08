McKinley Elementary creates new school song filled with spirit and 'Muskie heart'

Taylor said he took about 20 minutes to write the lyrics and composition of the song, however he still took nearly a month to change phrasings and tweak the song to make sure that it was as good as it could be.

“I’ve written enough songs, and I’ve tried to use the talents that I have for good," he said. "I think that’s why I spent so long fine-tuning it, because I wanted to turn in something I was proud of.”

He went into a second grade classroom to get some feedback from students, who had loved it and began singing along with it right away. Through this feedback, Taylor worked with these students to develop some actions to go along with the song, further adding to the energy that he hoped to bring with it.

“The biggest thing that I wanted to do with this song was to promote school spirit and pride, and get kids excited and singing in the mornings,” Taylor said. “In the song itself, it doesn’t say anything about McKinley specifically, but it does say Muscatine. I wanted there to be a sense of community within the song so it could cover all Muscatine schools, and the things that I highlighted in the song, like the Muskie Way phrase, are very district-themed.”