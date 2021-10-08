McKinley Elementary creates new school song filled with spirit and 'Muskie heart'

MUSCATINE – A special education teacher from McKinley Elementary School has come up with a new way to spread school spirit, and his students are loving it.
Every day this week, the students of McKinley — from kindergarten to sixth grade — have gathered in the school’s gymnasium for what the school calls its Morning Superstart program. This program consists of morning announcements, the pledge of allegiance, and most recently the singing of their new school song, “The Muskie Way.”
Emerson Taylor, who wrote the song and performs it each morning, said he had first started coming up with the song a couple weeks before the 2021-22 school year started. He had been part of the Morning Superstart planning committee, and as they were discussing how they could make the program fun for the kids, the subject of a school song came up.
“They said ‘Well we used to have a school song,’ and I asked what it was, but no one really remembered it,” Taylor said. “So I mentioned that I had experience with writing songs, and I told them that I would start working on one.”
Before becoming a special education teacher, Taylor earned a degree in music, allowing him to become a children’s performer. In the summer, he has helped with programs at libraries around Iowa and Illinois, coming up with songs that help promote literacy. Additionally, even with his shift towards teaching, Taylor still uses music in his classroom to help his non-verbal students. With all of this experience behind him, he said that writing a school song was “not anything I was unused to.”
Taylor said he took about 20 minutes to write the lyrics and composition of the song, however he still took nearly a month to change phrasings and tweak the song to make sure that it was as good as it could be.
“I’ve written enough songs, and I’ve tried to use the talents that I have for good," he said. "I think that’s why I spent so long fine-tuning it, because I wanted to turn in something I was proud of.”
He went into a second grade classroom to get some feedback from students, who had loved it and began singing along with it right away. Through this feedback, Taylor worked with these students to develop some actions to go along with the song, further adding to the energy that he hoped to bring with it.
“The biggest thing that I wanted to do with this song was to promote school spirit and pride, and get kids excited and singing in the mornings,” Taylor said. “In the song itself, it doesn’t say anything about McKinley specifically, but it does say Muscatine. I wanted there to be a sense of community within the song so it could cover all Muscatine schools, and the things that I highlighted in the song, like the Muskie Way phrase, are very district-themed.”
When asked what he thought students liked the most about the song, Taylor said that he thought the parts where the students are able to yell — like the lyrics “We say HEY!” and “We are Muskie LOUD!” — are their favorite parts. As for what Taylor considered to be the most important part, he pointed to the lyric about showing their “Muskie character.”
“The part reminds them to show people their character and who they are, whether that’s through kindness or compassion, being a leader or just how treat others,” Taylor said.
It’s this added meaning behind the song as well as how it can be enjoyed by both students and staff that means the most to him.