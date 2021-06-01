MCSA asking for volunteers, fireworks tent returns for the fifth year in a row

MUSCATINE — Opening June 18 and selling until July 4, the Muscatine Center for Social Action will hold its 5th Annual Fireworks Tent Fundraiser, located in the 2nd Avenue Hy-Vee parking lot.
Since its start, the MCSA fireworks tent has proven to be successful. The organization earns between $15,000 and $17,000 from the sale of fireworks. The proceeds help people who rely on the shelter and its services.
“We’re excited about bringing this fundraiser back,” Resource Development Officer Jenny Leirness said, “Each year, it seems like the volunteer base and the community just gets more and more excited about it. We also have a great partnership with Hy-Vee, so we’re excited to be in their parking lot again.”
Leirness attributed the success of the yearly fundraiser to the community's willingness to support MCSA.
“I think once the community learned that ours was the only tent in Muscatine that gives back to MCSA and that they can double their impact by supporting a charity as they buy their fireworks, I think it makes it more meaningful for them. Once the word gets out, it gets people excited,” she said.
Another factor in the tent’s success is its volunteer staff. There are still several three hour shifts available between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., or people can volunteer to work the entire day. Businesses, churches and other groups are welcome to sign up for a day.
“We just love to see a variety of people out there,” Leirness said, “and it’s outside in the sun, so it’s a nice summer activity.” There is no limit on how many volunteers can sign up for a day or a shift, with the MCSA planning on at least two volunteers per shift. “The more, the merrier.”
There are also short-term employment opportunities available as day leads. This position is contracted with MCSA. Day leads need to be 18 or older, have a “positive attitude” as they lead volunteers, help customers and make sure the tent is running successfully. This position will pay $12 an hour with potential bonuses.
“We’ve offered this position before… The nighttime position has been filled, but we’re looking for two daytime individuals,” Leirness said, “It’s a great opportunity for a college student or someone with summer availability that can be flexible during the daytime.”
When looking at the tent itself, although there will still be sanitizing efforts put into place and guests are encourage to social distance as much as possible, it’ll be up to the customers whether or not they wear a mask while in the tent.
“With it being outdoors and with the vaccination being available, we aren’t as concerned as we were last year, but we envision it still being a safe experience for everyone there,” Leirness said.
While the MCSA doesn’t know what products they’ll receive, the tent is expected to have a variety of fireworks and sparklers available, from the small and kid-friendly to the total showstoppers.
“Folks can look forward to a variety of fireworks, and they should be able to find what they’re looking for at our tent,” Leirness said.
To sign up for a volunteer shift or to begin the day lead application process, call the MCSA at (563) 264-3287, email Leirness at jleirness@mcsaiowa.org, or submit an interest form at https://www.mcsaiowa.org/fireworks.