MCSA asking for volunteers, fireworks tent returns for the fifth year in a row

“We just love to see a variety of people out there,” Leirness said, “and it’s outside in the sun, so it’s a nice summer activity.” There is no limit on how many volunteers can sign up for a day or a shift, with the MCSA planning on at least two volunteers per shift. “The more, the merrier.”

There are also short-term employment opportunities available as day leads. This position is contracted with MCSA. Day leads need to be 18 or older, have a “positive attitude” as they lead volunteers, help customers and make sure the tent is running successfully. This position will pay $12 an hour with potential bonuses.

“We’ve offered this position before… The nighttime position has been filled, but we’re looking for two daytime individuals,” Leirness said, “It’s a great opportunity for a college student or someone with summer availability that can be flexible during the daytime.”

When looking at the tent itself, although there will still be sanitizing efforts put into place and guests are encourage to social distance as much as possible, it’ll be up to the customers whether or not they wear a mask while in the tent.