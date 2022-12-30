MCSA asks for volunteers for the 2023 Point-In-Time homelessness count

From 4:30 to 7 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2023, the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) will conduct its annual PIT (Point-in-Time) Count in Muscatine and Cedar counties, where they will search for unhoused individuals.

In order to have another successful and effective PIT Count, MCSA is asking for several volunteers to help conduct the count.

According to Nik Horn, resource development officer for MCSA, the only requirements for being a PIT Count volunteer is that the person must be over 18 years of age.

“Some locations do require you to get out of your vehicle and walk long distances through deep snow or uneven terrain,” Horn added. “If anyone has concerns about this but would still like to volunteer, they are able to be a driver.”

On the morning of the count, all staff and volunteers will meet at MCSA at 4:30 a.m. From there, those participating will split into groups that will search local sites and places that are “not meant for human habitation” such as parks, under bridges, sidewalks, cars and abandoned buildings.

“MCSA receives Continuum of Care (CoC) funding through HUD (Housing and Urban Development), which requires all grantees who are awarded CoC funds to conduct the annual PIT Count and submit the data collected,” Horn explained.

The up-to-date data can then be passed along to the local, state and national levels in order to help align available funding and services to suit community and state needs regarding homelessness.

Additionally, those who volunteer for the PIT Count will get a firsthand look at what the situation is regarding homelessness in their community, with the secondary goal being to meet unsheltered individuals where they are in order to offer immediate and direct help.

“We, of course, always want to see numbers lower each year,” Horn said. “Our goal for the count is to get a well-rounded picture of the state of homelessness in Muscatine and Cedar counties and gather information that can help us better serve all individuals experiencing an episode of homelessness. We are prepared to offer supplies and shelter to anyone found during the 2023 PIT Count and encourage all experiencing an episode of homelessness to come in to the MCSA shelter and access the services available.”

Those wishing to volunteer with the count can call 563-264-3278, or they can email either Katie Kelly at kkelly@mcsaiowa.org if they wish to volunteer in Cedar County or Nik Horn at nhorn@mcsaiowa.org if they’d like to volunteer in Muscatine County.

“We look forward to working with the community to conduct the count again in 2023,” Horn said.