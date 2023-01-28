MCSA finds no individuals sleeping outside during its annual Point in Time Count

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Center for Social Action staff and 20 volunteers gathered in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, Jan. 26 to conduct the annual Point In Time Count for Muscatine, an event that provides a “snapshot” of homelessness in the area.

As the lead agency of the southeast region, MCSA coordinates this count for Muscatine County in addition to collaborating with other local agencies to gather information of homeless people who may be living outside. The information is submitted to the Housing and Urban Development Department and other agencies for funding so they can continue providing resources and services to anyone in their communities who are experiencing homelessness.

During this year’s PIT count, MCSA team members and volunteers did a thorough search for people who may be living under bridges, in their cars, on the streets, or in a tent. Although the team searched for several hours, MCSA Resource Development Officer Nik Horn said no individuals were found during this year’s count.

“We were happy no one was found sleeping outdoors or in their vehicles this year,” Horn said. “We do hope this is partially due to the services provided at MCSA and that those experiencing a current episode of homelessness are checked in to MCSA or staying somewhere safe with family or friends.”

Horn said for those who are “couch surfing”, MCSA also has Housing Stability Navigators to help these residents with regaining self-sufficiency and finding a more permanent place to live.

The group of workers and volunteers who conducted the count brought some Blessing Bags – bags filled with various products, food, water, socks, gloves and hats. This year, the bags were prepared by volunteers at the Tipton First United Church.

Although they did not give out any of these bags during the PIT Count because they did not find anyone, Horn said these bags are packed and ready to be handed out to patrons in need.

“We would like to thank the Tipton First United Church for their generosity and support of our efforts to end homelessness,” Horn said. “We’d also like to extend a thank you to all of the great volunteers who participated in the count with us. They would like to remind the community that emergency sheltering is available to all in need in Muscatine County.”

