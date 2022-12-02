MCSA receives $1.8 million grant to be put towards 3-D printed home project

MUSCATINE – This week, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that the Iowa HOME Grant Program would be awarding nearly $20 million in investments to 16 different organizations across the state that are focused on revitalization and developing homeownership opportunities for Iowa families.

Of the 16 organizations chosen, Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) was selected to receive $1,809,000 to be put towards the development of six new homes within the Muscatine community.

“We were floored when we first heard,” Scott Dalkhe, MCSA Executive Director said. “It’s really exciting stuff. We’re super excited and grateful for this grant.”

According to Dalkhe, the application submitted to the program was a collaboration that was worked on with the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, both the city and county of Muscatine, and Muscatine Community College (MCC).

In a public statement, Reynolds said, “We know that homeownership is the leading driver of wealth creation. The investments announced (this week) will assist many Iowan families in opening the door to homeownership, upward economic mobility and the ability to live in the communities where they work.

“We know that we are desperate need of more workforce housing in Muscatine County, and we also know that we’re often overlooked by big developers because we’re a more rural town. So, we decided to take the matter into our own hands and see what we could do to figure out the housing situation in Muscatine,” Dalkhe continued.

When looking at new innovative technologies, one that stuck out right away was the technology being used to 3-D print entire homes. Using quikrete concrete as building material, MCSA plans to create houses that will then be placed in a neighborhood revitalization district, target first-time home buyers as well as local teachers.

“We know for a fact that 35 percent of the teachers in Muscatine are not living in Muscatine,” Dahlke explained. “We also know that of the teachers that are over five years, the longer they’ve tenured the more likely they are living in Muscatine. So it’s fair to say that if we could help some teachers live in Muscatine, they’re likely to stay around longer, which helps stabilize our schools.”

MCC is expected to assist with these efforts, with its new campus building being the new home for MCC’s construction trade program, where students will be able to learn 3-D printing out both in the classroom and out on a worksite as part of their construction trade.

When asked what the benefits were for 3-D printed homes, Dahlke pointed out how these homes will not only be more energy efficient, but they can also be printed within only a day or two versus the three to four weeks that it would take a traditional home to be built. While the cost is comparative, Dahlke also emphasized that the tech being used is still cutting-edge, allowing it to be developed and improved every year.

“I just think it was really clever of the governor to look for innovated technologies and try to get ahead at the beginning of this technology developing rather than waiting for Iowa to come in the runner-up,” Dahlke said.

Dalhke added that Muscatine is at an advantage when it comes to the quikrete factor, due to the city having plenty of manufacturers that can help with getting the formulation for the quikrete cheaper. MCC can also help with this through its hemp program, since hemp has been identified as a solution that could be added to the quikrete to strength and harden it.

“I hope this is the beginning of much more. We’re glad that Muscatine isn’t getting overlooked, and I hope in the end (our projects) will help encourage more development,” he said.