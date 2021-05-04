MCSA receives $100,000 Carver Trust grant for new affordable housing initiative

As such, the MCSA has recently been working with First Presbyterian to find solutions to this problem. One of the main projects associated with this initiative has been the refurbishment and renovation of houses that exist but aren’t livable – which is where this latest grant is going towards.

Because projects such as these aren’t usually approved, Leirness said that this made getting approved all the more exciting. “The Carver Trust has granted funds to MCC in the past, and so we were just staying in touch with each other and communicating about future projects. They had shown some interest in the affordable housing initiative, and recommended that we submit an application.”

With the trust’s help, MCSA is now able to use these funds to support continued renovation work on a single-family home on 6th Street, which MCSA and First Presbyterian began renovating on April 9. Funds from the trust will go towards an additional property: a 5-plex on 5th Street, which they will be renovating in phases as each apartment becomes available.

“We look forward to the transformation of these properties and their welcoming of new tenants in the near future,” Sasmazer continued.