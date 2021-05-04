MCSA receives $100,000 Carver Trust grant for new affordable housing initiative

MUSCATINE – On Tuesday, it was announced that the Roy J. Carver Trust was awarding the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) $100,000 to go towards its latest initiative -“Revitalize Muscatine”.
Revitalize Muscatine is a collaborative initiative made through partnerships with groups such as First Presbyterian Church with the goal of providing as well as preserving affordable workforce housing within the Muscatine area.
“We’re really excited about this grant,” MCSA Resource Development Officer Jenny Leirness said, “We worked with the Carver Trust to submit an application and explain our project, and it was approved by their board.”
In a press release, Dr. Lynne Sasmazer, the Carver Trust’s Program Director stated, “While this grant is somewhat of a departure from the Carver Charitable Trust’s primary program of interest, we are very pleased to participate in a project that directly addresses a critical need in our local community.”
According to MCSA’s research, the city is 990 units short of being able to provide affordable housing to everyone who needs it. If this number isn’t met soon or if the number of units needed grows, it is expected that the city will see more residents either move away and live in other cities or become homeless. Either one of these results could have severe social and economic effects on Muscatine.
As such, the MCSA has recently been working with First Presbyterian to find solutions to this problem. One of the main projects associated with this initiative has been the refurbishment and renovation of houses that exist but aren’t livable – which is where this latest grant is going towards.
Because projects such as these aren’t usually approved, Leirness said that this made getting approved all the more exciting. “The Carver Trust has granted funds to MCC in the past, and so we were just staying in touch with each other and communicating about future projects. They had shown some interest in the affordable housing initiative, and recommended that we submit an application.”
With the trust’s help, MCSA is now able to use these funds to support continued renovation work on a single-family home on 6th Street, which MCSA and First Presbyterian began renovating on April 9. Funds from the trust will go towards an additional property: a 5-plex on 5th Street, which they will be renovating in phases as each apartment becomes available.
“We look forward to the transformation of these properties and their welcoming of new tenants in the near future,” Sasmazer continued.
Although there are no plans to ask for further funding from the Carver Trust at this time, Leirness said that because this is an ongoing initiative, MCSA plans on working with other partners such as Habitat for Humanity and Rebuilding Together.
“While we might not necessarily go for another grant from the Carver Trust, we plan on seeking other local, regional and possibly state funds, reaching out to corporations and churches, and just doing our best to gather interest and get more people involved,” she said, pointing community collaboration as one of the most important elements of this initiative.