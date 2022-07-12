MCSA reports an increase in pantry usage, encourages community to donate food

MUSCATINE – Despite many local organizations continuing to fight against food insecurity, the need for food never stops. As such, donations for Muscatine’s food pantries remains a constant need during all seasons – not just during the winter, the season when many food drives are usually held.

During the first half of the year, MCSA (Muscatine Center for Social Action) has seen an increase in the number of people using its food pantry, according to Food Program Coordinator Navi Pauley. On average, MCSA sees around 200 individuals come through its pantry and delivers an additional 100 meals every Thursday, leading to a total of about 300 individuals being served through its food pantry program.

“We do try to make sure our pantry is a low-barrier resource for all the people who come in,” Pauley said. “It’s encouraging to see our numbers continue to get higher. We’re definitely seeing a lot more people coming back from the pandemic and things like that, and it shows us just how much of a need there is in our community.”

But while being able to help feed more and more people is a positive, this still requires a constant flow of refills for their shelves. The food within these refills is typically provided through a mix of purchasing through the pantry’s supplier, which is able to give them bulk amounts of food at a discount, and donations from residents and community partners alike.

“We have increased our food rescue program with our local partners at this time,” Pauley explained. These partners include Starbucks, Hy-Vee, Kum & Go, Fareway and Aldi’s. “All of that stuff is used either in our shelter’s pantry or in our long-term stay facility. We’re just trying to make sure we have the resources to provide for all of the different aspects that we have going on in our organization.”

When talking about the importance of frequent food donations, Pauley elaborated on the addition help these donations provide. When more people donate food, MCSA is then able to use more of their funds to purchase non-food necessities for their clients, such as hygiene products and baby formula.

“Of course we’re wanting to make sure that we’re providing healthy and balanced meals to everybody that comes through, but we want to make sure that we’re taking care of the whole person – all of their needs, not just their physical needs,” Pauley said.

With MCSA having such a strong focus on providing healthy food that even those who are diabetic can still enjoy, some of the most important non-perishable foods that Pauley recommended people donate include low-sodium to no-sodium canned meat such as chicken and tuna, baby food and baby formula, canned fruit in light/low-sugar syrup, peanut butter rice, low-sodium canned soups and Hamburger/Tuna Helper.

To help provide additional food for both the MCSA’s pantry and the Salvation Army of Muscatine County’s food pantry, United Way of Muscatine will be holding its annual Thanksgiving in July food drive from July 24 through 30. Residents can either donate individually or coordinate with their business, organization or church. For additional information on this food drive, contact United Way of Muscatine at 563-279-4237 or through email at hilary@unitedwaymuscatine.org.

Those looking to donate outside of the designated food drive time frame can drop off food donations at MCSA specifically anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.