Muscatine residents are invited to an open house at the Muscatine Center for Social Action's latest revitalization projects.

The event is Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. at 604 and 605 6th Street.

While at the open house, guests can tour the remodeled homes and speak to some of the volunteers who assisted with these remodeling efforts, as well as learn more about MCSA's Neighborhood Revitalization Program as a whole. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will also be available.

“We encourage all to attend not only to see the newly remodeled homes but to learn more about the Neighborhood Revitalization Project and how it is going to assist families facing or experiencing homelessness in becoming permanently housed,” said Nik Horn, resource development officer for MCSA.

According to Horn, the renovation of both homes took roughly a year to finish due to all the work that needed to be done to make them into suitable homes. These extensive renovations included landscaping, frame work, external and internal structure improvements/additions, electrical and plumbing, new floors, new cabinets, and the installation of new appliances.

“MCSA is extremely proud of the work that has been done and looks forward to starting the next housing project,” Horn said

At the start of the Revitalization project, MCSA identified the neighborhood from Mulberry Ave. to Cypress St. (E 5th St. – E 8th St.) as a primary focus of their efforts, she said.

“The Neighborhood Revitalization Project is a collaborative effort to improve the quality of life for all residents in the neighborhood as well as increase the affordable housing available to low-moderate income Muscatine residents,” Horn said.

MCSA is working on two more home renovations and has funding for a 21 unit complex and six 3D printed homes.

Although she and the rest of the MCSA team is excited to showcase these two homes, Horn acknowledged that there is still a lot of work to be done in the neighborhood. As such, she encouraged anyone who is interested in getting involved with the project to reach out.

“The opportunities to volunteer are endless and can require very little prior experience,” Horn said. “We welcome organizations, sports teams, local businesses and restaurants to get a group together and sign-up for a day of volunteering with us. Additionally, we would like to thank the First Presbyterian Church for all of their support. Their amazing volunteer group has worked very hard on these homes and we can’t wait to celebrate their hard work on Monday.”

