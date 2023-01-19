MCSA's 'New Beginnings' Gala event to finally return after a three-year hiatus

MUSCATINE — While in-person events have steadily been returning in spite of the ongoing pandemic, some events have still had to be postponed indefinitely. As such, the staff of MCSA were happy to announce that one of its most well-known and impactful fundraisers is finally making its grand return.

The Muscatine Center for Social Action will host its New Beginnings Gala at the Geneva Golf and Country Club on April 15, 2023, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. As always, the funds made through this fundraiser will benefit the MCSA Domestic Violence Shelter.

“We are very excited to have in person events back in full swing,” Nik Horn, MCSA Resource Development Officer said. “The MCSA DV Shelter is one of the few remaining DV shelters in Iowa. We have been very fortunate to have the support of our community during the pandemic and look forward to enjoying a night full of fun with everyone.”

Because MCSA hasn’t been able to hold this event for the past three years, Horn emphasized that this returning gala needs to be a big success, with she and her staff hoping that it turns out to be one of the biggest and best galas that they’ve ever had.

“With our DV shelter being 100% community funded, not being able to host this event the past 3 years has created a major deficit in the programs budget,” Horn said. “We have set a hefty goal to raise $200k this year to keep our DV Shelter’s doors open for years to come. Without a successful event, we stand the chance of closing our DV shelter doors. This would mean that we would no longer be able to provide these lifesaving services to so many woman and children in need who are fleeing life threatening situations.”

To help encourage people to attend, some of the exciting features at this year’s gala will include interactive food stations, live and silent auctions featuring a variety of different items, door prizes, 50/50 raffles, and a cash bar.

“The event itself is so much fun! In the past, guests have really enjoyed the live auction as well as looking over and bidding on all the amazing baskets donated to the silent auction,” Horn continued. “Our committee works hard throughout the year to put this event on and make sure there’s something for everyone to enjoy. All of the proceeds from the event directly benefit MCSA’s Domestic Violence Shelter so we can continue the lifesaving program so many in our community need.”

Continuing the partnership that was first started in 2014, MCSA is also currently selling an exclusive custom Isabel Bloom hand-sculpted statue, “Sunshine Gnome”, which features a gnome wearing purple sparkle hat that’s holding a lavender flower behind its back.

At this time, there is a waitlist for the statue being created for the Sunshine Gnome statue, and those who purchase the statue will be able to pick it up around Valentine’s Day. Those looking to be added to the list can email Horn at nhorn@mcsaiowa.org. Those wishing to attend the gala, meanwhile, can register at www.mcsaiowa.org/dv. Tickets are $75 per person, and registration must be completed before March 31.

“Now more than ever, domestic violence shelters are closing all around the state and nation due to a lack of funding. We are asking our community to stand with us and show survivors that what is happening to them is wrong and their community cares,” Horn said.