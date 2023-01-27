MCSD admins discuss new centralized kitchen building opening in summer 2023

Construction teams continue building the Muscatine Community School District’s (MCSD) new Centralized Kitchen. Although this project has been underway since spring 2020 when planning first started, MCSD Food & Nutrition Supervisor Alisha Eggers shared that having a kitchen like this has been her dream “since the beginning.”

“I think (a centralized kitchen) can bring a lot of efficiencies and a lot of excitement with the staff, having a new kitchen and additional food safety,” Eggers said. “There’s so many things that we’re going to be able to do with this kitchen.”

According to Ryan Castle, MCSD director of operations, the kitchen’s construction is on schedule. The team will start framing exterior walls next Monday, and with underground plumbing now being completely installed, underground electric is expected to be installed by the end of the week.

The kitchen is expected to be complete by mid-July, allowing the team to use the month of August to prepare for the start of the 2023-24 school year. Once the kitchen is open and food operations are moved into it, Phase 2 of the Central Middle School demolition project will begin.

“Obviously there’s always weather concerns, but we’re going to be at the point where as soon as the underground electrical gets done, we’ll be able work on the inside, and once the walls are up, I won’t be very concerned about delays,” Castle said.

The kitchen will be 7,200 square feet, big enough to fit a team of 15-20 people as well as the district’s Food and Nutrition Office. With a more centralized location, Eggers believed it will promote consistency and standardization in recipes.

It is Eggers’ hope that this high quality of food combined with a “cycle menu” that will both cut down on the number of recipes needed while also still providing students with their favorite meals will increase the district’s meal participation rates, which are currently at 36 percent student participation for breakfast and 61 percent for lunch.

Some of the operations that will be done at the new centralize kitchen are prepping of all fresh fruit and vegetables, the modified diets for special dietary needs, the cooking of food for all of the elementary school buildings, the packaging of salads and sub sandwiches, and the cooking of any raw foods that Susan Clark Jr. High or Muscatine High School need to be cooked from a raw state, such as taco meat, ground beef and spaghetti/Alfredo sauce.

“I’m excited about our team being able to package our own fruits and vegetables. We should have some better quality there,” Castle said.

“Bread bids are hard to get responses from for schools, so we’ll also be baking our own bread and buns for our students, and may delve into selling our bread to other districts,” Eggers added. She then clarified that the kitchen wouldn’t be able to start baking its own bread right away.

“Currently we only have one baker, so we’ll have to hire some assistance in that area.”

Additionally, the kitchen will have blast chillers to get foods to correct temperatures faster, allowing for another food safety aspect. New equipment will also allow for efficiency when it comes to cooking and packaging.

“The staff is very excited. There’s going to be so many things that are going to come from this kitchen, and I’m sure that there’s things we’ll be able to offer that we’re not even aware of right now,” Eggers said.