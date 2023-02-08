MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Community School District and River Bend Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry will return to the MCSD District Board Office, 2900 Mulberry Ave., from 4:30 to 5:30, Tuesday, Feb. 14. MCSD is asking for residents to volunteer with the pantry’s food distribution that day.

According to Lauri Ford, MCSD administrative assistant and River Bend Mobile Food Pantry organizer, anyone 12 years of age or older can sign up to be a volunteer. This includes Muscatine High School students who may be looking for silver cord opportunities.

“Most of our volunteers are MCSD Staff members who take the time to be at the Mobile Food Pantry each month. That said, we have had several community members help out, and we greatly appreciate that. You can tell how impactful being there is on these volunteers, and without the volunteers, the MCSD and River Bend Mobile Food Pantry would not be possible,” Ford said.

Currently, 300-500 families per month are served by the Mobile Food Pantry.

“There is a need in our community, and we’re honored to host the MCSD and River Bend Mobile Food Pantry,” Ford said. “The school district would like to thank the anonymous local donor that works with River Bend to bring the food to our community. Whoever you are, we hope that you know just how much of a difference your generosity has made on the community. The same can be said for all volunteers, past and present. This is truly a team effort, and we are so grateful for your help.”

For those interested in being a Mobile Food Pantry volunteer, register at https://bit.ly/3riYUUd. Volunteers should sign up a few days before the scheduled Mobile Food Pantry visit, although walk-in volunteers are welcome. For more information on upcoming Mobile Food Pantry visits can be found on the MCSD Facebook page.