Muscatine Community School District (MCSD) faculty and staff gathered on the Muscatine High School football field to take their annual Back-to-School group photo.
Muscatine Community School District faculty and staff gathered on the Muscatine High School football field to take their annual Back-to-School group photo on Wednesday.
Photos: Muscatine school district artwork by elementary art students on display in the Figge Art Museum’s Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Tony Dominquez 6th grade Mrs. Hill at McKinley, Mixed Media. Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Isabella Lasin-Aubrey Hopkins 3rd, Mary Sessler at Madison, Metallic Markers, World Mask Makers. Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Ethan Bonertz, 5th, Ms Haas at Franklin, Paints, Oil Pastel, Collage. Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Jaxson Nienhaus-Kamryn Schlawin, 4th, Ms Haas, at Mulberry watercolor & Markers, Oil Pastel, Gothic Art. Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Pamela Carillo, 4th, Ms Rees at Grant, watercolor, Chinese Dragon. Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Livi Meeker, 2nd, Ms Haas at Mulberry, Watercollor & Oil Pastels, Picasso. Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bailey Detwiler, 6th, Mrs. Hill at Mckinley, Mixed Media, Art in 3 Styles. Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Artwork by local elementary art students from eight area school districts will be on view in the Figge Art Museum’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery for the annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibition. This week artwork for students from Muscatine on display at the Figge.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!