MUSCATINE — Muscatine Schools will be required to build a storm shelter with its upcoming science wing project. Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin told the Muscatine City Council Thursday that the district had come up with a solution to meet city code requirements.
City council adopted the 2015 International Building Code in 2017, that required structures where critical services are required — fire, police, ambulance services and schools — with 50 or more people to have a storm shelter that meets ICC 500 standards. Hospitals and daycare centers are not included in critical services. The requirement would also be triggered for a proposed firehouse the city is discussing.
Shelter standards, according to ICC 500, include the ability to withstand 250 mile per hour winds and up to 4-inch debris, the equivalent of an EF5 tornado. The shelter can also be built up to 1,000 feet away from the new construction.
In discussions with the school district, the city agreed to allow some modifications to the shelter requirement. Rather than requiring the district build a shelter to hold the entire occupancy of the high school, the shelter would be required to hold the occupancy of the science wing, or about 360 people. The sanitation requirement would also be waived and flashlights would be allowed to fulfill the emergency lighting requirement.
Royal-Goodwin said the school district brought forth a plan to meet the modified requirements. The district is planning to build a new concessions building near the stadium that would double as the shelter, she said. The building would be slightly larger than originally planned, she said, with a 500-person occupancy and would be reinforced to meet shelter standards. The building will need to be built before an occupancy certificate is issued to the school for the science wing, she said.
"I think the proposal that the school district brought us was fantastic, actually," said Jason Garmoe, building division manager for the city. "Ultimately I think we're going to be able to protect more lives, we'll end up with a multi-use building and I think it's a win-win situation all the way around."
He said the proposal was meeting the intent of the building code and wouldn't recommend amending the shelter section out of city code.
The council plans to amend city code through an ordinance adopted after three readings. The ordinance will include the aforementioned modifications to the building code. Royal-Goodwin said she will present a letter to the school board Monday at it's monthly meeting to allow the construction project to move forward while city code is amended.
"We appreciate all the work that Gregg (Mandsager) and his staff have done to make this a reality," said assistant superintendent Mike McGrory.
