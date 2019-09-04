MUSCATINE — To find a replacement for the outgoing district superintendent, the Muscatine School Board will first select a consulting firm from a recently closed request for proposals.
The Muscatine Community School District is searching for a superintendent to start prior to the 2020-2021 school year after sitting superintendent Jerry Riibe announced in July he will retire following the present school year. A total of four bidders responded to the request for executive search consultant services by the Wednesday afternoon deadline: Grundmeyer Leader Search, McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, Ray and Associates, Inc. and Total Employee Sourcing, LLC.
Riibe said he believes a sitting superintendent "should have as little to do with the process as possible" but acknowledged incoming leadership should understand education and the financial side of education. The biggest challenges for the new superintendent are closing the achievement gap for students who come from poverty and maintaining fiscal responsibility, he said, two issues that affect nearly all school districts. Riibe has been with the district since 2013 and will retire after more than three decades in education.
"I am confident that the community will make a good decision to keep moving forward," he said.
Starting Aug. 13, Muscatine School Board Secretary Lisa Bunn said an informational email was sent to six national firms that are more well-known and the RFP was advertised on the district's website. According to the RFP, the school board will tentatively select firms by Sept. 15 to participate in an interview process prior to Oct. 1. A contract with the awarded firm will be approved at the board's Oct. 14 meeting.
The chosen consultants will assist the board in finding and interviewing a superintendent who has "educational leadership skills for closing the achievement gap, the ability to interface with the Muscatine Community, and the leadership skills to maintain financial viability and sustainability," the RFP read. Responsibilities also include recommending a search process which includes input from teachers, administrators, students, parents, the public and the board, advertising the position across the state and nationwide, assisting the board in developing a compensation package, and conducting background and reference checks.
District goals, a performance report and upcoming curriculum audit will also aid consultants in completing a profile for the superintendent candidates. A report of the audit is anticipated to be available before Nov. 1.
