Muscatine Community School District has received four Mental Health Training Paraeducator Fellowships through the University of Iowa’s Scanlan Center for School Mental Health.

Through these fellowships, four Muscatine paraeducators will have the support and financial means to further develop in their careers as well as learn and improve on skills related to mental health literacy, immediate crisis response, and advocacy. Each fellowship will provide $15,000 per paraeducator.

Jaime Kroeger, MCSD Human Resources Director, said that, to her knowledge, this is the first fellowship of this type of training in mental health that the Scanlan Center has offered in the goal of supporting the development and advancement of their paraeducators. Each district can apply for up to five fellowships, with MCSD being awarded four of the five that it applied for.

“The funding is intended to provide financial support and incentives for school districts to invest in and advance school mental health training for paraeducators,” Kroeger said. “We believe some of the best adult learning happens peer-to-peer and this award will empower the four fellowship recipients to grow as leaders.”

The paraeducators will receive $7,000 to start and begin their fellowship training in Des Moines on November 1. After three Saturday in-person Imagine Iowa training sessions, which will focus on an “evidence-informed curriculum designed to improve knowledge, skills, and attitudes about mental health”, the paraeducators will each be able to use their remaining $8,000 as a means to complete the four other parts of the program.

“This training is important for anyone working in schools, but having the focus be our paraeducators is an amazing chance for those who work so closely with kids to be on the cutting edge with mental health learning, and to help grow some leadership opportunities within their group,” Kroeger said.

“We are always excited when we have a chance to support initiatives that provide them depth of skills and knowledge that in turn helps our students,” she added. “I feel everyone who works in our district is an ‘educator’, so any time we can build capacity from the inside is a great thing.”

Kroeger also shared that her hope is the four MCSD paraeducators participating in the training will then share the knowledge that they’ve gained afterwards with other support staff in the district.

“I feel confident the four individuals selected will be champions of the information they learn and advocates for mental health wellness and inclusion within our district,” she said. “MCSD is always looking for growth opportunities such as this fellowship that our staff can participate in to support our students, families and each other. MCSD is also extremely fortunate to be awarded four spots within the fellowship and will continue to look for opportunities that support our work.”