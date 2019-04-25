MUSCATINE — The American Civil Liberties Union recently released a report finding a nationwide shortage of mental health providers in schools with police officers. The results showed, in part, Iowa had a student to counselor ratio much higher than recommended by the American School Counselor Association.
For every 250 students the association recommends at least one counselor. According to the "Cops and No Counselors" report, Iowa schools were found to have 378 students for every counselor. For the Muscatine Community School District, the ratio is about 275 to one, based on enrollment data for the 2018-2019 school year. The district has also seen a decrease in enrollment which also brings it closer to the recommended ratio. Supplemental data provided by ACLU Iowa also showed the Muscatine Community School District had one school with a police officer and no counselor.
Responding to the report findings, MCSD Superintendent Jerry Riibe said the district has been working to do more for students.
"We've really been doing a lot to provide mental health care," he said.
The district increased the number of full-time counselors to 17 this school year, Riibe said, and the district also works in conjunction with approximately 10 mental health agencies to bring therapy services to students in each of the 11 schools. To coordinate those and other services, a partnership was formed more than a year ago with Trinity Muscatine Public Health. In 2017, two resource navigators from Trinity were introduced to the district to connect students and their families with "academic, medical, dental, social/emotional and other support service needs." Allison Thomas and Deya Leza work in the middle and elementary schools, and a third navigator, Elyse Kress, was brought to the high school this past fall.
Thomas said therapy services offered through the schools help families stay consistent with their appointments.
Riibe said two officers are contracted through the Muscatine Police Department for the district. One serves primarily at the high school and the other splits time between the two middle schools.
The ACLU reported 601 Iowa students were arrested during the 2013-2014 school year. That number more than doubled during the 2015-2016 school year with 1,230 Iowa students arrested.
Though officers do arrest and detain students, Riibe said, "that doesn't happen very much here."
"It's nice to have an officer on board because they're able to investigate more than we're able to," he said.
Officers can be a valuable resource to students through family wellness checks, he said, and work with the district so students are criminalized.
He said the report offers a better look at the country.
"We need to take a step back and really look at how we want our kids to be treated," he said.
The report, he said, brings up two issues: the need for mental health care for students and developing appropriate responses to student behavior in schools.
"Punishment needs to be appropriate for inappropriate behavior," he said. "Police involvement does not need to be the response for every inappropriate behavior."
The shortage of mental health providers in schools identified in the report also include nurses, social workers and psychologists. Riibe said the district is planning to provide more nursing staff with at least one new hire next school year.
"There's always more that can be done," Riibe said, "but I think we're putting our priorities in the right place."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.