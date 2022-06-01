MCSD schedules several building updates, refurbishment projects during summer break

MUSCATINE — For students, summertime is filled with freedom and fun. For Muscatine’s teachers and administration summer is the season to prepare for the upcoming school year.

“We’ve got some really exciting work being done this summer,” District Communications Director Tony Loconsole said.

According to Loconsole, several facility updates have been planned for many of the district’s buildings and are set to be worked on during summer break. A majority of these projects are planned for Muscatine High School, with the biggest changes at the new student center and nurses station.

Other MHS projects include a new HVAC system, which Susan Clark Jr. High and Grant Elementary School are also getting, and the installation of the football stadium’s video scoreboard. MHS will see renovations and updates to its camera system, some of its concrete steps and ramps, the tennis court trees, the school pool and its orchestra room, which will receive new furniture and soundproofing fixtures.

Susan Clark Jr. High is planning to update its camera system while four of Grant Elementary’s classrooms will receive new cabinets and paint. Mulberry Elementary School will have soundproofing renovations for its gymnasium and some repainting, and McKinley Elementary School will see concrete patching for its parking lot. Loconsole added that Madison Elementary School may potentially see some renovation for its library this summer.

The facilities committee has met for several months in order to prioritize the renovations said Loconsole. This group consists of community members, school board members, staff and administrators. For residents who are interested in learning the finer details of these projects, they will be included in the June 13 school board meeting.

“All of the work that will be presented to the board will not impact residents’ tax dollars, it’s all really exciting,” Loconsole added.

In what Loconsole is calling the district’s biggest project, the school district will launch a new website prior to the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The main purpose of this revamp is to better serve the families and school staff of Muscatine.

In the meantime, June 21 will see the start of this year’s S.P.A.R.K. (Summer Program for Arts, Recreation & Knowledge) Program. Over 500 students have registered for the 2022 Muskie S.P.A.R.K. summer program, which is once again led by Jefferson Elementary School’s Dr. Kandy Steel and Franklin Elementary School’s Corry Spies. Both they and Loconsole expect the program’s second year to be as successful as its first.

“We’re thrilled to once again be able to offer this program to our district’s families,” Loconsole said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.