MUSCATINE — Muscatine Community Schools just released for the summer, but one thing parents can look forward to come August are shorter supply lists and reduced materials fees.
The Muscatine School Board approved a plan Monday for the district to waive a portion of the previously approved instructional material fee for K-12 students. The district pledged to cover the costs of supplies needed in classrooms to make getting students ready for school easier on parents and teachers.
Superintendent Jerry Riibe told the board the district recognized buying school supplies and paying the material fee has been a burden to families in the district. For families with three children, he said, the combined cost of school supplies, registration fees and new clothes could easily total between $300-400. When students were unable to bring their own supplies, teachers would foot the bill.
To determine a solution, Riibe said Finance Director Tom Anderson spoke with other comparable school districts. The district proposed waiving a portion of the previously approved materials fee. The fee schedule was $85 for high school and junior high students and $55 for elementary students.
The new fee is $40 for all grades and $20 for students who qualify for the free and reduced lunch program. School supply lists have also been drastically reduced.
The lists for next year include a notebook, pencils and a portfolio notebook for sixth, seventh and eighth grades. A backpack is optional. Riibe said the list was kept simple, but the required supplies are fundamental.
"I think it's important for kids to learn that when you come to school you bring the tools of learning," he said.
The district has been budgeting about $150,000 for supplies, the amount the district would continue to receive in revenue from the materials fee, Riibe said.
"If everyone paid the fee," he said, "it would total closer to $500,000 so, you can see it's a fee that's not paid by most."
Riibe said the plan was made possible by strong financial leadership both past and present. He said the district has a good cash balance and manageable expenses.
"It only makes sense when we're experiencing those kinds of times that we don't take in additional funds that really are more burdensome on families than beneficial to the district," he said.
He said the plan allows for a "much more fair solution for the fee structure" while keeping the structure in place in the event the district needs the revenue stream in the future. The fee also "helps as we take on the responsibility of providing those school supplies in each and every classroom," he said.
School principals have met with staff to determine what supplies will be required for the school year, he said, and the district's building budget will fund those costs. Riibe said the district does not want teachers to have to purchase supplies for their classrooms, and the building budget will support the costs.
Board member and retired teacher Randy Naber said he applauded the plan because he tried to keep his school supply lists short but there were lists throughout the district that "went on and on" and could add up to $40-50 per student. Students and parents still have the responsibility to provide and pay for some supplies, but the rest will be in the classroom.
"I think this is a brilliant move on the district's part," he said.
The school board unanimously approved the waiver in a 7-0 vote.
