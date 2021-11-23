Meatpacking workers ask for a share of Columbus Junction's COVID relief funds

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We worked through the pandemic to support you, now we are here to ask that you support us,” Alfredo Ayala, one of the speakers at the meeting and a 32-year veteran of Tyson, told the city officials.

Huston said he attended the meeting not knowing what topics would be discussed. He said the city already plans to use 80% of the first distribution, which is half the total amount, for the city’s $1.4 million sewer project. He said the money would keep the city from having to borrow the entire amount for the project.

“Our ammonium phosphorous levels were higher than they (the Iowa Department of Natural Resources) want them to be so we are adding an additional process to our lagoon system,” Huston said. He said the required project is already years overdue.

He also said he got little opportunity to speak during Monday’s meeting, except to say he is not the one in charge of how the money is used and it is up to the five-member city council.

Iowa City and Johnson County has contributed $2 million to such a fund. LULAC and Catholic Worker House of Iowa City, a nonprofit that houses undocumented immigrants, are two of the 16 groups that lobbied for the Excluded Workers Fund.

Trevino said the parishioners of St. Joseph's will continue to speak out on the issue. Huston said he would meet with the group again. Trevino said that the group intends to approach other mayors in Louisa County.