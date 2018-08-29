MUSCATINE — Reimbursement issues in Iowa's Medicaid system was a big topic of discussion as local legislators met for a forum hosted by Iowa Health Care Association at Premier Estates in Muscatine.
IHCA President and CEO Brent Willett led the forum and explained that concerns with Medicaid reimbursement are especially important now because the state is moving into a rebase year in 2019 where the rates are reset.
About 52 percent of those in skilled nursing facilities are on Medicaid, he said, but only 8 percent in assisted living are. The other 92 percent are private-pay residents due to low elderly waiver reimbursement which Willett said equals $45 per day, or less than the nightly rate at a motel. The low rate "makes it very difficult to cover the cost of having someone in assisted living," he said.
Home health agencies, funded through the low utilization payment adjustment program, received $1 million in additional Medicaid funding approved last year by Gov. Reynolds. Willett said the funding increase moved cost coverage from about 84 percent to 90 percent for the federal program, but there's still more to be done. He said until coverage is at 100 percent, "it means we're still underfunding the system and costs aren't totally covered by Medicaid, but that was a step absolutely in the right direction."
Iowa’s skilled nursing facilities are currently being reimbursed at 2012 costs, Willett said, and the cost of residents' care is well above the reimbursement rate. This has created an annual loss of $17,000 on every Medicaid patient in Iowa, he said, and “One of the only places to absorb that kind of loss is to increase private pay rates,” which would cost an average private-pay resident in a skilled nursing facility roughly $241.57 per day in 2020. To rebase the system, $54.9 million in funding is needed for fiscal year 2020, he said.
Getting to that number, Willett recommended raising the Quality Assessment Fee rate to 4.5 percent to draw down additional federal funding. Other recommendations included increases in the assisted living service rate and home- and community-based elderly waiver.
Rep. Gary Carlson, incumbent in the District 91 race, said he always attends legislative forums to learn what the priority issues are from IHCA's perspective.
"The cost to make changes in this system is very expensive," he said and understanding the most critical issues from IHCA's perspective will help legislators be more informed at budget time.
Laura Liegois, a candidate in the District 91 race, said issues with the Medicaid system need to be addressed given that it costs more to care for residents in facilities like Premier Estates.
"We need to take a look at that and really make sure that services are being able to be upkept and that facilities are being reimbursed appropriately," she said.
