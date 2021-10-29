Meet Muscatine School board candidates Lindsey Phillips and Ken LaRue

MUSCATINE — On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Muscatine residents and parents will decide which of the four candidates for this year’s Board of Education elections will fill one of the three available school board seats.
The Muscatine Journal spoke with candidates Ken LaRue and Lindsey Phillips.
The Journal could not reach candidates Matt Conard and Toby McCarter.
Lindsey Phillips
Phillips has two young boys in the district, and said she would be able to be a representative of the community’s youngest Muskies and their families.
“I want to be a resource and invested in my children’s education, and I want to be part of continuously improving our community,” she said. “I believe that starts with our education and the products of it: our kids.”
Phillips has served as a classroom volunteer and is an active member of the PTO, previously holding the position of secretary before becoming the group’s treasurer.
Phillips said she is still learning district policies.
“The school district has recently shared a document focused on ‘Daily Desired Experiences’ for parents, staff and students. I hope to promote that more and ensure that buildings have the capacity to see it out,” Phillips said, adding wants to share more information about board meetings with parents and community members.
Phillips said decisions regarding the wearing of masks should be made by the students and their families or by the state Department of Public Health.
With she and other parents felt dismissed by the speed of which the mask policy was passed, Phillips said she hoped to restore the relationship between the board members and the parents of the district. Phillips also hopes to have more conversations focused on prevalent issues such as class sizes, test scores, and staff shortages in order to grow interest in the well-being of Muscatine’s students.
“I am feeling very encouraged by the overwhelming passion and interest in youth,” Phillips concluded.
Ken LaRue
“Within the next few years, I will have five grandchildren in the school system, and I would like to be informed of the curriculum and the environment they are being exposed to and make sure they have a voice,” he said.
LaRue said he has built a business which required research and decision making, and he knows how these decisions can have a direct impact on his employees and the business. To him, being on the school board is very similar.
“Being a school board member is a volunteer position with some very important and long-lasting decisions that will have to be made, and I believe that I can do that,” he said.
LaRue said he must still learn about policies. He wants to create an expectation of students in the school system dressing appropriately and treating their peers and the school staff with “respect, if not admiration.”
“I went to school in the mid-60s to the late 70s when some teachers would start the day with a prayer. In my elementary school every morning, they played over the loudspeaker songs like ‘Old Rugged Cross’ and many others. Things were very strict and expectations were much higher than they are today.”
LaRue is opposed to the mask policy and a potential mandatory vaccination policy, saying only parents should make that decision.