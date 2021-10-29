Meet Muscatine School board candidates Lindsey Phillips and Ken LaRue

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Phillips said decisions regarding the wearing of masks should be made by the students and their families or by the state Department of Public Health.

With she and other parents felt dismissed by the speed of which the mask policy was passed, Phillips said she hoped to restore the relationship between the board members and the parents of the district. Phillips also hopes to have more conversations focused on prevalent issues such as class sizes, test scores, and staff shortages in order to grow interest in the well-being of Muscatine’s students.

“I am feeling very encouraged by the overwhelming passion and interest in youth,” Phillips concluded.

Ken LaRue

“Within the next few years, I will have five grandchildren in the school system, and I would like to be informed of the curriculum and the environment they are being exposed to and make sure they have a voice,” he said.

LaRue said he has built a business which required research and decision making, and he knows how these decisions can have a direct impact on his employees and the business. To him, being on the school board is very similar.