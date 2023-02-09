MUSCATINE — The City of Muscatine will start its first step toward the development of a brand new Wayfinding program on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Musser Public Library.

The City Council first approved the addition of the Wayfinding program to the city’s Urban Renewal Plan in January 2022. A year later, after several proposals were submitted to and reviewed by the city, a contract with Corbin Design was approved by the City Council.

According to Communication Manager Kevin Jenison, the program is expected to be completed over five years and will use funding from future tax-increment funds.

“The goal of this project is to develop a new citywide wayfinding system that will have a positive impact on commerce and economic activity with the city,” Jenison said. “The new wayfinding and signage design will integrate cohesively with the recently installed Mississippi Drive and Grandview Avenue corridor signage and streetscapes design elements.”

The Wayfinding Program will mainly consist of the installation of various welcome and directional signage. These will include monument signs, City gateway signage, directional signage for recreation and cultural amenities such as landmarks, business districts, and neighborhoods. It is expected that having a plan like this will help attract visitors, enhance the city’s identity and promote a “pedestrian-friendly environment” for the Muscatine community.

“We believe that providing this type of cohesive wayfinding to residents and visitors will not only boost Muscatine’s image as a family friendly community, but will also reinforces our commitment to economic development by supporting small businesses, along with supporting the recreational, educational, and cultural amenities available in Muscatine,” Jenison continued.

During the Feb. 23 meeting, representatives from Corbin Design will join city officials as they take the time to explain the expected process of the Wayfinding program. They will also take questions and input from residents at the meeting in order to get a better idea on what the community feels are important places for visitors to find and visit.

“Anyone who has an interest in finding their way around Muscatine should attend the public meeting on Feb. 23,” Jenison said. “This first phase is very important in laying the groundwork for future wayfinding discussions and all residents, no matter how long they have lived in Muscatine, have thoughts about guiding other residents and visitors to different areas of interest that are located in Muscatine. We need that input.”

If residents are unable to attend the first meeting, Jenison assured that there will be options to provide input and comments at future meetings electronically. For more information on upcoming meetings, residents are encouraged to visit the City of Muscatine Facebook page.