Phase V of the West Hill Area Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project is expected to begin in early May following approval of the contract and bond by the Muscatine City Council Thursday night. The city will host a public meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday to introduce the contractor, present a brief overview of the project and a tentative schedule, and answer any questions from residents. The meeting will be held in the lower level conference room at Muscatine City Hall. Attendance will be limited, and face masks and social distancing is required. A virtual meeting will be monitored so online participants can ask questions by chat. Hagerty Earthworks Inc. was awarded the $6.03 million contract for Phase 5 of project at the April 1 City Council meeting. This phase includes replacing sewers on West 8th Street from Broadway to Lucas, on Climer Street from West 8th Street to Lucas, Logan Street from Lucas to Climer, Lucas Street from 912 Lucas to Fletcher Avenue, and through the ravine between Climer and Lucas. Join the meeting from your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone by clicking on the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/470179109. You can also dial in using your phone by dialing +1 (669) 224-3412 and using access code: 470-179-109.
Meeting to be held for West Hill Project
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAPELLO – A Wapello man registered as a sex offender was arrested Monday by the Wapello Police after a sexual assault was reported to have tak…
- Updated
WAPELLO — A split Wapello School Board agreed Wednesday to drop its mandatory face covering policy, effective April 19, in favor of an optiona…
- Updated
MUSCATINE – Trinity Muscatine Public Health announced Monday that Wester Drug in downtown Muscatine had a supply of “one and done” Johnson and…
- Updated
MUSCATINE – During discussion of a proposed East Hill Fire Station, Muscatine Fire Chief Jerry Ewers told the council the new station could re…
- Updated
LOUISA COUNTY — A Burlington man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a head-on crash between a pickup and a semi on H22 just east of Highway 61.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION — While Simply Soothing, the Columbus Junction-based Bug Soother manufacturer, has been sold to Eco Lips of Cedar Rapids, fo…
- Updated
MUSCATINE – After only two shows on Thursdays during 2020 due to the COVID-19 health crisis, Almost Friday Fest will return to the riverfront …
- Updated
An 80-foot yacht that was rescued Wednesday as it was taking on water just off Muscatine while travelling to Minnesota remained on the Muscati…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Beginning Tuesday, the Muscatine community will have the opportunity to give feedback on the job the Muscatine Police Department i…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — After a ribbon cutting Friday to kick off the biggest solar array in the state in neighboring Louisa County, the Muscatine County …