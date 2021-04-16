 Skip to main content
Meeting to be held for West Hill Project
Phase V of the West Hill Area Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project is expected to begin in early May following approval of the contract and bond by the Muscatine City Council Thursday night. The city will host a public meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday to introduce the contractor, present a brief overview of the project and a tentative schedule, and answer questions from residents. The meeting in the lower level conference room at Muscatine City Hall will have limited attendance, and face masks and social distancing are required. A virtual meeting will be monitored so online participants can ask questions by chat. Hagerty Earthworks Inc. was awarded the $6.03 million contract for Phase 5 at the April 1 City Council meeting. This phase includes replacing sewers on West 8th Street from Broadway to Lucas, on Climer Street from West 8th Street to Lucas, Logan Street from Lucas to Climer, Lucas Street from 912 Lucas to Fletcher Avenue, and through the ravine between Climer and Lucas. Join the meeting from your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone by clicking on the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/470179109. You can also dial in using your phone by dialing +1 (669) 224-3412 and using access code: 470-179-109.

 DAVID HOTLE

