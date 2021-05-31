Memorial Day is observed with a ceremony in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – Freedom isn’t free, and to honor the people who paid the price of the continued freedom in the United States, about 50 people attended a Memorial Day service Monday morning in Memorial Park Cemetery.
The event featured the musical stylings and inspirational speech of Jack Carey of Bettendorf. Muscatine County Girl Scouts began the ceremony with a flag presentation, followed by Carey singing the National Anthem and the Girl Scouts leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Ralph Brewer laid the wreath at the base of the flag post and The Muscatine County Honor Guard fired a 21-gun salute. Taps was played.
“I’d like to thank you all for taking the time out of your day to be with us in recognition and honor of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to this nation,” speaker Eric Snyder said.
He commented with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the service was unable to take place and he was happy to see people coming out this year. He also reminded people that Veterans Day in November is in honor of people who have served, while Memorial Day is in honor of people who had been killed in the line of duty. He also reminded people that Memorial Day is not a day of celebration, but rather a day to remember the dead. Snyder read a list of conflicts the United States has been involved in, and the numbers of casualties from each. He also welcomed home 11 soldiers from Iowa who had left duiring World War II and had only recently been identified and returned to the United States.
“There have been many battlefronts to protect America’s freedom and the freedom of mankind,” Snyder said. “Together we honor the people who gave their lives so we can have the privilege of Constitutionally-mandated freedom to live as American citizens.”
Snyder said people must constantly remind themselves and their friends and families that there is no freedom without bravery. He said the fallen soldiers had displayed bravery when it counted the most.
“And, why would they do that?” Carey asked. ‘Because they were Americans and they lived in a nation worth defending. Generation after generation has been blessed with the benefits bought by the blood of those people who thought freedom was worth fighting for and, if need be, worth dying for.”
The ceremony concluded with a prayer and the singing of the traditional American song “God Bless America.”