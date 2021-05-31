Memorial Day is observed with a ceremony in Muscatine

The event featured the musical stylings and inspirational speech of Jack Carey of Bettendorf. Muscatine County Girl Scouts began the ceremony with a flag presentation, followed by Carey singing the National Anthem and the Girl Scouts leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Ralph Brewer laid the wreath at the base of the flag post and The Muscatine County Honor Guard fired a 21-gun salute. Taps was played.

“I’d like to thank you all for taking the time out of your day to be with us in recognition and honor of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to this nation,” speaker Eric Snyder said.

He commented with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the service was unable to take place and he was happy to see people coming out this year. He also reminded people that Veterans Day in November is in honor of people who have served, while Memorial Day is in honor of people who had been killed in the line of duty. He also reminded people that Memorial Day is not a day of celebration, but rather a day to remember the dead. Snyder read a list of conflicts the United States has been involved in, and the numbers of casualties from each. He also welcomed home 11 soldiers from Iowa who had left duiring World War II and had only recently been identified and returned to the United States.