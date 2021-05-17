Memorial Day services return this year, with most promising rain-or-shine events

MUSCATINE — For those looking to celebrate Memorial Day this year, residents both in and near Muscatine are expected to have plenty of options, as well as plenty of people to share the day with.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic is still an issue, with vaccines now being available and organizers knowing how to work with guidelines, this year sees the return of many annual services for the holiday.
One of the most well-known Memorial Day services, the Annual Drury-Reynolds Cemetery service, will be having its 120th service this year on Sunday, May 30 at 1:30 p.m. This year’s service will also commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 2001 9/11 attacks.
As such, the ceremony will include key moments from 9/11 as a commemoration for the occasion, as well as a piece on caring for today’s veterans and a prayer for the nation alongside the traditional roll call of deceased veterans and placing of the veterans wreath, the Honor Guard 21-gun salute, and the playing of Taps.
Last year, the service was held as a drive-in service due to COVID-19 concerns. This year, however, those who attend will have multiple options and can either choose to sit inside the tent and listen to the service in-person or sit in their vehicle and listen to the service on the radio. All are welcomed to attend, and the event is expected to happen rain or shine.
Another big service that is happening in Muscatine on the following day, Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m., is the annual Muscatine American Legion Post 27 service. Returning after a year-long absence due to the pandemic, this service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery at the Soldier’s Plot, and guests are asked to bring lawn chairs if they wish to attend.
There will be several small events featured within the program, including the Pledge of Allegiance, which will be delivered by a local Girl Scout troop, and the National Anthem. Retired Army Command Sergeant Major Ned Fry will be delivering the Memorial Address as this year’s guest speaker.
If there is bad weather, the service will be held at the American Legion building on 110 S. Houser St. There will also be a service at Riverside Park on the Muscatine Riverfront following the Greenwood service at 10:50 a.m. where they will float a couple wreaths for soldiers who were buried or lost at sea. If there is bad weather, this service will not be held.
Other services held in the Muscatine area on Monday will include a service at Memorial Park Cemetery at 9 a.m. that will be led and will feature vocals from Jack Carey, Director of BodyBuilders Ministry. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs with them, and with the exception of lightning, the service is expected to be held rain or shine.
Also at 9 a.m. on Monday, Island Cemetery in Fruitland will have an outdoors service that is sponsored by Island United Methodist Church, Fruitland Baptist Church and the Fruitland Community Lions Club. Guests are asked to be lawn chairs, and if there is bad weather, the service will instead be held in the Community Center, located at the Fruitland City Hall.
At Illinois City Cemetery, located on Highway 92 nine miles from the Muscatine Bridge, there will be a 10 a.m. Monday service. For more information, contact Deana Lee (309) 791-5197 or Rusty Morehead at (309) 791-0059. Finally, on the same day at 1:30 p.m., there will be a service held at Eliza Creek Cemetery, 11 miles from Muscatine Bridge. For more information, call Megan Martin at (309) 737-7983 or Tom Boruff at (309) 537-3430.