Memorial Day services return this year, with most promising rain-or-shine events

Another big service that is happening in Muscatine on the following day, Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m., is the annual Muscatine American Legion Post 27 service. Returning after a year-long absence due to the pandemic, this service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery at the Soldier’s Plot, and guests are asked to bring lawn chairs if they wish to attend.

There will be several small events featured within the program, including the Pledge of Allegiance, which will be delivered by a local Girl Scout troop, and the National Anthem. Retired Army Command Sergeant Major Ned Fry will be delivering the Memorial Address as this year’s guest speaker.

If there is bad weather, the service will be held at the American Legion building on 110 S. Houser St. There will also be a service at Riverside Park on the Muscatine Riverfront following the Greenwood service at 10:50 a.m. where they will float a couple wreaths for soldiers who were buried or lost at sea. If there is bad weather, this service will not be held.

Other services held in the Muscatine area on Monday will include a service at Memorial Park Cemetery at 9 a.m. that will be led and will feature vocals from Jack Carey, Director of BodyBuilders Ministry. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs with them, and with the exception of lightning, the service is expected to be held rain or shine.