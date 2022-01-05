 Skip to main content
Memories of Muscatine
In 1915, Nicholas Barry Jr., envisioned a better pressed steel pulley. "It was to be built of tubular design. Therefore, while light in weight at the same time it would be exceedingly strong." (Muscatine Journal, Feb. 18, 1925) Ten years later, the Barry Pulley Company was still going strong. Located at 901-903 E. 4th St. in Muscatine this Oscar Grossheim photograph shows the interior of the plant on Jan. 3, 1925. From the Musser Public Library collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

